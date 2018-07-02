In UP, Boy Accused Of Theft Stripped, Tortured. Police Arrest One

One person was arrested for torturing teenager said the police in UP

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stripped, hung upside down and mercilessly thrashed for hours by the owner of a steel godown in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

The incident came to light after a video of the boy being thrashed went viral on social media. The owner had taken the boy to a police station, accusing him of steeling steel pipes but no action was taken due to lack of proof.

The boy's father, Riyazuddin, said the owner took him to his godown on June 24 and tortured him while workers filmed the inhuman act.

The boy told the police that he was tied up for as many as five hours, and was beaten and tortured. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

"The boy was beaten up on allegations of theft. We have arrested one person and are investigating the matter," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Rahul Yadvendu.