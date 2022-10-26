Dalit Man Accused Of Harassing Woman Shot Dead, His Parents Killed Too

The incident has sparked protests in the area over the safety of Dalits

A Dalit man and his parents were shot dead in Madhya Pradesh allegedly by members of a neighbour's family who had accused him of harassing the wife of one of the attackers, the police said.

The incident was reported from Devran village of Damoh district on Tuesday morning.

An argument broke out between the two families on Monday evening after the wife of the main accused, Jagdish Patel, alleged that Manak Ahirwar stalked her and often stared at her, police said.

The argument, however, was resolved amicably after some villagers intervened.

The next morning, a furious Jagdish Patel along with five other men from his family again went to Manak Ahirwar's home, officials said.

The discussion soon escalated into a heated argument and the armed men fired at 30-year-old Manak, his parents and his younger brother, they added.

While Manak and the elderly couple died at the spot, his brother Mahesh Ahirwar is being treated at the hospital.

DR Teniwar, Superintendent of Police, Damoh said Jagdish Patel has been detained and a search is on to nab the other five accused who are on the run.

"The entire incident allegedly happened over harassment of a woman from the Patel family," Mr Teniwar said.

He said a case has registered based on a complaint filed by Mahesh Ahirwar under charges of murder, attempt to murder and under provisions of the stringent law to punish crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The incident has sparked protests in the area over the safety of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said a high-level probe should be launched into the killing of the Dalit man and his parents. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also demanded stern action against the accused.