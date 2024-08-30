Crocodiles On Roof, In College: Vadodara Fighting Not Just Floods After Rain

Gujarat rain: An official said they have rescued 10 crocodiles in five days

Not just floods, Vadodara is also fighting crocodiles that have entered residential areas after the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, swelled following heavy rain in Gujarat. Several crocodiles, measuring 10 to 15 feet, have been spotted on the roads, parks, outside residences, and on the premises of a university after a swollen Vishwamitri river flooded several areas of the city.

A reptile was even spotted on the roof of one of the flooded houses.

VIDEO | Gujarat Rains: Crocodile spotted at roof of a house as heavy rainfall inundate Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#GujaratRains#GujaratFloodpic.twitter.com/FYQitH7eBK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Forest Department rescues the crocodile seen on the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda pic.twitter.com/joBQjJfAHW — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

An official on Thursday said they had rescued 10 crocodiles in the last five days.

"Two have been released and eight are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases," he told the news agency ANI.

Photo Credit: PTI

Vishwamitri River Is Home To 300 Crocodiles

The Vishwamitri River, which has been overflowing and has flooded the city, is reportedly home to some 300 mugger crocodiles.

Its water level, however, has come down from its peak level of 37 feet - 12 feet above the danger mark - to 24 feet this morning.

This, however, is a common occurrence for those living in areas along the river's banks as every monsoon season, crocodiles leave the safe confines of the river and enter residential areas of the city aided by flooded streets.

"While rescue of crocodiles from residential areas near the bank of Vishwamitri river continues throughout the year, the number rises significantly during monsoon," the PTI news agency quoted Range Forest Officer (RFO) Karansinh Rajput as saying.

In June, four crocodiles were rescued and released back into the river, he said, adding the number rose sharply to 21 in July.

Gujarat Floods

Rain-related incidents have claimed at least 26 lives in Gujarat over the past five days. In a release, the State Emergency Operations Centre said as many as 1,785 people were rescued on Thursday while 13,183 people were shifted to safer places due to rainfall and waterlogging.

More than 50,000 people have so far been relocated and around 4,200 people rescued from flood-affected areas in the state so far, the statement said. In some cases, helicopters were used by the security forces to take people to safer locations.

Teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state counterpart SDRF, and local administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts of Vadodara, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Kutch.

(With agency inputs)