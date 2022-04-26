Elephant, Newborn Calf Found Dead Near Bhavani River In Coimbatore

Preliminary autopsy revealed that the elephant was pregnant and it died while delivering the calf. (File)

A 30-year-old female elephant and its newborn calf were found dead in Sirumugai forest in the district here on Tuesday, officials said.

The elephants were found in the catchment area of Bhavani river in the forest range in the early hours of the day.

Forest department officials who were on rounds noticed the carcasses and informed senior officials, including two veterinarians, who rushed to the spot.

The preliminary autopsy revealed that the elephant was pregnant and it died while delivering the calf, which also passed away, reportedly due to miscarriage, department sources said.

Further investigations are underway and the cause of death of both elephants will be known after a post-mortem, they said.

An official committee is inquiring into the rise in deaths of elephants in the district over the last few years, with seven in 2022 alone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)