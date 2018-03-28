Class 12 Student Collapses, Dies At Exam Centre In Gujarat's Anklav Police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

A class 12 student died on Tuesday while appearing for the board examination in Anklav in Gujarat's Anand district, police said.Dhavalsinh Padhiyar (17) fainted and collapsed while writing his exam at a centre.He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, an Anklav police station official said. "Padhiyar fainted and collapsed in the Anklav school while he was taking the examination for Uttar Buniyadi stream. He was rushed to the Anklav referral hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the official.Padhiyar came to the examination centre from nearby Kahanwadi village along with his friends, he said, adding that police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death.