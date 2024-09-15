6 Pilgrims Killed In Accident In Rajasthan, Cops Hunt For 'Unknown' Vehicle

Police said they were trying to identify the victims.

At least six pilgrims were killed and three others injured when their car collided with an "unknown" vehicle in Rajasthan's Bundi district this morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 4:30 am near Hindoli on the Jaipur National Highway when the pilgrims - residents of Uttar Pradesh's Dewas - were going to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in the Sikar district.

"Six people were killed when an unknown vehicle hit their car, a Maruti Suzuki Eeco," Bundi's Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma said.

"We have formed teams to trace the unknown vehicle," she said.

The senior police officer said they were trying to identify the victims.