'Accused Is Mentally Fit': Sources On Sex Assault Case In Badlapur School

A huge protest had broken out in Badlapur over the alleged sex assault case

The special investigation team (SIT) that is looking into the alleged sex assault on two nursery students in Maharashtra's Badlapur has recorded the statement of the accused's father and brother, sources said.

The statements by the father and the brother of the accused, Akshay Shinde, indicate he was mentally fit, sources said. Shinde also has a "cruel mentality", they said. Shinde was an attendant at the school.

Shinde's first wife - who separated from him just five days after their wedding - had in her statement said he used to thrash her and do "unnatural, cruel acts".

Sources said the SIT has sufficient evidence against Shinde, and the case has become stronger after his family members gave their statements.

The SIT is still looking for Shinde's phone.

The SIT was formed after the police did not investigate the case properly, leading to a strong outburst from the public, the Bombay High Court had said on September 3.

"... Don't file the chargesheet hurriedly. There is still time. Don't go by public pressure. Investigation has to be done properly before the chargesheet is filed," the court had said, and made it clear that this case would set a precedent for all such cases in future.

Protests had broken out in many parts of the state following the alleged sexual abuse of the two nursery students.