3 Labourers Dead As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Rajasthan

At least three labourers died and five others sustained injuries on Sunday after an under-construction building collapsed at Ganga city in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

As per the police, the injured persons have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will be processed for those died.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a liquor shop was to be opened there but locals were opposing it.

"Out of eight rescued labourers, three died and five are being treated; compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to be processed," Namit Mehta, Collector, Bikaner, said.

He added, "Prima facie, we have been told that a liquor shop was to be opened here, people were opposing it. Whether it was legal or didn't have the approval, action will be taken accordingly against the shopkeepers and officials responsible for monitoring."