Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition in Bihar, stating that those who believe in “jungle raj” hate India's heritage and faith. He added that the people of the state would never forgive those who insult Maha Kumbh. His focus on Maha Kumbh—just two days before Maha Shivratri and as the event was drawing to a close—intrigued political circles.

What compelled Modi to reference the nearly two-month-long sacred event, which ran from January 13 to February 26? Was he merely responding to heavy criticism from the Opposition over alleged mismanagement—such as the two stampedes linked to Maha Kumbh and the lack of clean water at the world's largest spiritual gathering? Or was he trying to make Maha Kumbh part of the National Democratic Alliance's election pitch for Bihar?

In all likelihood, Modi—who had kicked off the NDA's Bihar poll campaign alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—deliberately addressed the controversies surrounding Maha Kumbh to consolidate the OBC Hindu vote. It was also seen as a calculated move to appeal to religious-minded women voters. At the same time, political analysts argued there was no real need for Modi to bring up Maha Kumbh.

Why Bihar's Politics Is Unique

Bihar, unlike Uttar Pradesh, does not respond as strongly to religious or communal appeals in elections. Historically, the state has been more influenced by a transformative governance agenda. Observers pointed out that if Bihar was turning away from the Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), it was more due to fears of his past misrule rather than a growing embrace of the BJP's Hindutva agenda. Even today, the NDA maintains a stronghold over North Bihar, and past attempts to communalise politics through yatras have not gained much traction. A case in point was Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra last year, which failed to generate significant momentum.

Against this backdrop, many wondered whether Modi was pushing the BJP's ideological envelope in Bihar. Attacking the Opposition for “abusing” the ongoing Maha Kumbh of Unity, he remarked, “Those who believe in jungle raj hate our heritage and our faith.” He emphasised how more people than the entire population of Europe had taken a holy dip at the Kumbh. “People who are annoyed with the Ram temple are not missing any opportunity to curse the Maha Kumbh. I know that Bihar will never forgive those who insult the Maha Kumbh,” he declared.

Opposition Criticism

Last week, Lalu Prasad Yadav sparked controversy by calling the Maha Kumbh Mela “meaningless” and blamed the Railways for the stampede at New Delhi station that killed 18 people. And it wasn't just he who took issue with Maha Kumbh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in, offering to send Yogi Adityanath a book on Kumbh Mela management—a study conducted by Harvard University during the Samajwadi Party's (SP) tenure in 2013. The Opposition has repeatedly highlighted issues such as the January 29 stampede, the lack of clean water, and the massive influx of devotees at the Mela. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went so far as to label it “Mrityu Kumbh” to underscore the tragic incidents.

Oddly, the Opposition's negative campaign failed to deter devout Hindus. Despite the criticisms, a record-breaking 62 crore and more pilgrims took a holy dip at the Sangam, reaffirming Maha Kumbh's enduring spiritual significance.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge led the charge in mocking the Ganga holy dip, dismissing it as “not good enough to remove poverty”. However, it was Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar who set an example for believing Congress leaders by taking his family to the Sangam for a holy dip. Following his lead, senior Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, and Sachin Pilot also took the dip and shared their photos on X.

It is said that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was eager for her brother, Rahul Gandhi—who is also the MP from Rae Bareli—to uphold the family tradition, as both their grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and great-grandfather, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, had taken dips during past Kumbh Melas. For some reason, however, Rahul chose to skip Prayagraj, even while visiting Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, his ally, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, maintained the tradition and took a holy dip.

"Vultures Only See..."

Taking great pride in hosting the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Opposition in the state assembly over their criticism of the Kumbh arrangements. “Vultures see only dead bodies. Pigs see only dirt. Sensitive people see the beauty of relationships. People with faith find a sense of fulfilment. Gentlemen uphold gentlemanliness, the poor find employment, and the rich find business. Devotees find God," he said.

Referring to the 2013 Kumbh, when Akhilesh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Mohammad Azam Khan was put in charge of the religious congregation in Prayagraj, Yogi emphasised that, in contrast, he had personally monitored arrangements at Maha Kumbh. He also recalled how, during the 2013 Kumbh, the then Prime Minister of Mauritius had refused to take a holy dip. This time, however, he highlighted the participation of several dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited the Sangam. Additionally, the King of Bhutan and representatives from 74 nations attended the event, making it a global success.

At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pointed out that for the past one-and-a-half months, leftists and socialists had been making “poisonous statements” on social media about Maha Kumbh. “Apart from dirt, disorder, and tourist inconvenience, they saw nothing else. But beyond their criticisms, their ideology has no impact on the ground,” he argued.

In any case, the footfall at Maha Kumbh seems to support Yogi's claim.

(Lakshmi Iyer has been covering politics for four decades in Delhi & Mumbai. She is on X @liyer).

