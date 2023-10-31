Opinion: Why The 650-km Biju Expressway Is Key For Odisha's Development

The high impact Biju Expressway - a visionary infrastructure promises quantum economic progress. The 650-kilometer-long expressway is set to spin a major transformation in the agriculture sector, especially for the Western Odisha and will set the tone for significant industrial growth via the new economic corridor. For the farmers the markets get bigger and tourism more attractive. The announcement of the second phase of the project, connecting Berhampur and Jeypore with targeted completion by 2026, further signifies the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting development in the region.

Highways connect lives, create positive impact on socio-economic status of a region, and new economic gains. On a higher note, they connect people's hearts which cannot be measured in the scale of return on investment (ROI). Catalysing his development roadmap and to inject fresh momentum to connectivity in western and southern Odisha, the farsighted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has embarked on another new ambitious projects "Biju Expressway" transforming right from mobility of people to economy of the State - thereby the sketching a new journey of development for Odisha and the region.

Quality road infrastructure is a prerequisite for development of a region. While road infrastructure plays a key role in fostering and guiding economic development, expressways significantly contribute to the economy of a region by enhancing overall transportation efficiency. The economic dividend the expressways make was well realised by the state more than a decade ago.

In Odisha, which has witnessed a renaissance in development over the last two decades, the 'Biju Expressway' has proved to be a game-changing project in terms of road infrastructure for western part of the state. This large-scale infrastructure initiative linked important cities and communities in order to fully realize the potential of the region.

Biju Expressway phase 1, built at cost of about ₹4,000 crore, has had a profound impact on the socio-economic landscape of Western Odisha, promoting development, industrialization, and improved connectivity in the region. This dream project of the CM Naveen Patnaik strategically connects North and South Odisha through western part of the State. It revolutionised transportation and promoted economic growth, acting as a lifeline for the region. Odisha under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik always believed that good transport infrastructure will add speed to the economy and become harbinger of growth. The state is proposing to develop 14 ports along the coast, out of which two are already functional and two are under development. The state is planning to have 10 airports to connect each and every corner of the state. State government has also come forward to fund rail projects and created special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with a vision to connect every district with rail network. The Biju Expressway once fully complete, will effectively complement Odisha's plans to develop good transport infrastructure to transform the state into a gateway to the east.

The Biju Expressway aims to fill the infrastructure gap and stimulate industrial growth in previously underserved areas, fostering regional development and reducing disparities. It passes through a variety of topographies while connecting industrial cities like Rourkela with Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh. The project connected districts which were often bandied about by media as backward districts like Koraput, Nawrangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada, and four districts of Western Odisha like Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundergarh.

The expressway's strategic location connects it to important airports, and industrial hubs in neighboring states, enhancing connectivity and attracting investors. The improved connectivity has also hastened commuters' travel times while promoting trade.

The improved infrastructure has played a vital role in transforming Western Odisha into a major agricultural hub, significantly contributing to the nation's food grain production. The region which was often featured in the media during the dawn of the new century for all the wrong reasons, now turned into the rice bowl of the country. Odisha now produces more than 13 million tonnes of food grain. Thanks to the increase in production, Odisha is now the third contributor to the nation's grain pool. A quality road infrastructure connecting the hinterlands is the need of the hour. The Biju Expressway worked wonders to unlock the potential of the region. The four-lane superhighway connected several inner pockets of the Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Nabarangpur districts. It was designed to connect many border towns of South and Western Odisha like Chandli, Boriguma, Nabarangpur, Papadahandi, Ambapani, Dharmagarh, Sinapali, Bhella, Nuapada, Paikmal, Padmapur, Sohella, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, and Rourkela as well.

The completion of the project had a huge socio economic impact on the region. The expressway helped bridge the development deficiency in this part of the state and gave a boost to the economy, agriculture, trade and commerce and tourism. The expressway helped agricultural produce reach the market in a seamless way and mineral resources reach their destinations faster.

Giving further impetus to the road infrastructure, the second phase of the project estimated at Rs 7,000 crore, has been announced under 5T charter with targeted completion by 2026. The announcement of the second phase of the project, connecting Berhampur and Jeypore, further signifies the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting development in the region.

The greenfield project will span 305 km and connect 4 districts and 15 blocks. It will cut down travel time from existing 8 hours to 5 hours - from Berhampur to Jeypore. The new project will give further impetus to development creating new possibilities of job creation- especially when several industrial projects are lined up including some big ticket projects in Ganjam district. Besides, the New Biju Expressway will promote tourism, by enhancing commuters' connectedness and convenience.

For the first time in the state, the project will excavate hills and construct a tunnel, which will shorten the road length by 25 to 30 km and further reduce the travel time. The project is expected to be completed within three years and will create a new economic corridor of prosperity in South Odisha.

The expressway has attracted industries due to reduced transportation costs and time, leading to increased industrial activity and job opportunities. This expressway will have a significant and far-reaching impact on the industrial landscape of Western Odisha. First off, the Biju Expressway is helping enterprises deliver their goods quickly and effectively by drastically reducing transportation costs and time. Because of the region's better accessibility, many industries have decided to establish operations there, which has increased industrial activity and job possibilities.

The construction of the expressway has also opened up the economic potential of this part of the state which was waiting to be unlocked with good transport infrastructure. It was a visionary decision at the right time which spurred the state's economy and created conducive atmosphere for growth of the industrial and residential sectors in the area.

One of the key objectives of the Biju Expressway is to promote industrialisation in western Odisha which is blessed with abundance of natural resources such as iron ore, coal, bauxite, and manganese. Major industries like steel mills, aluminium smelters, and cement plants that have come up in this region required such quality infrastructure which was waiting to be met by highways.

Access to important industrial regions like Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Rourkela has been improved thanks to the expressway. Investments in industries including manufacturing, power generation, mining, and steel production have been benefited by this. The expressway has facilitated seamless movement of raw materials needed by diverse sectors.

The cutting-edge four-lane expressway has more than made up for the infrastructure gap that was a major roadblock for development. With Biju Expressway, the area would be connected to important ports, airports, and industrial hubs in surrounding states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. There is a sustained focus on quality transportation infrastructure by the Odisha government including development of airports and ports. The road infrastructure will very well complement the fast improving regional air connectivity, providing a web of quality roads in each part of the state. The quality infrastructure will attract investors not just to already industrialised pockets but to the hinterlands.

Already, the State government has taken steps to develop the areas surrounding the Expressway as Economic Corridors. As part of this, Industrial Estates will be set up along the Economic Corridors. Many industries have shown their interest to set up their facilities along the Biju Expressway.

The Biju expressway will make it possible for farmers to deliver their goods to markets promptly and effectively throughout Odisha and other states. Additionally, improved accessibility will lead to increased tourism in Western Odisha, attracting visitors to explore its cultural heritage sites and natural beauty.

Besides, the second phase of the project will open a whole new world of opportunities for the development of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Koraput. On the top-notch roads, people will enjoy a seamless travel experience, and the industrial growth in the surrounding areas will also be stimulated. The Biju Expressway will also fill the gap left by the state's poor railway network. The quality roads in all parts of the state are set to remove regional disgruntlement and make them corridors of prosperity.

The author is IT Secretary, Government of Odisha.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.