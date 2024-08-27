Kamala Harris is some 70 days away from possibly making history as not only the first woman President of the United States but also the first president of Black and South Asian origin.

At last week's Democratic Party convention, however, she made it clear that these firsts are not badges she needs to acknowledge, especially against an opponent whose platform relies heavily on "othering." In her acceptance speech, she did not mention her skin colour at all, except to note that her father was from Jamaica, and only referenced the word "woman" when speaking about her mother, whom she described as a "brilliant five-foot-tall woman with an accent."

Kamala Harris has recognised that this short, 100-day campaign gives her a chance to transcend her gender, her identity, and even her tenure as the nondescript Vice President under a deeply unpopular President. It also allows her to remain deliberately vague on policies while still positioning herself as a representative of all that is best in the United States.

Kamala, The 'Guardian'

Harris has realised she has the opportunity to win on a platform filled with positivity, patriotism, and even joy. She aims to position herself, not opportunistically but realistically, as the guardian of all Americans. As she said, throughout her career as a prosecutor and a politician, her only client has been "the people." She seeks to broaden her battle cry for "freedom" - which includes women's rights over their bodies - into a wider canvas of freedom even encompassing disparate elements like sexual preference, clean air, and creating an "economy of opportunity." She also credibly claims the mantle of being presidential against an ex-President variously described as "weird," "unserious," and "out of their minds"- a characterisation that seems credible not only due to his record in office but also because he continues to display these traits.

What circumstances have given her this opening? According to Annette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard law and history professor: "Many Americans want to be able to feel good and positive about the country's political future in the face of all that we have lived through this past decade," referring not only to the horrific days of COVID but also to the severe inflation and housing prices under Biden, which have convinced many Americans that the economy is a disaster when, in fact, it has rarely been stronger.

'For All Americans'

In the "acceptance" portion of her 38-minute speech, Ms. Harris captured this sentiment brilliantly, even as she took swipes at Trump: "Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans...And let me say, I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know, I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America's fundamental principles, from the rule of law, to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens; who is realistic, practical and has common sense; and always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life's work."

Ms. Harris and the Democrats arrived at the convention riding high on the wave of "Kamalamania" since Biden handed over the baton. But they faced three formidable challenges at the event: to introduce Kamala Harris to a public that knew little about her; to shift Biden's strategy from portraying Trump as an autocrat threatening democracy to framing him as something small yet very dangerous; and, most importantly, to persuade the approximately 10% of undecided and independent voters, in an otherwise almost equally divided electorate, to join their cause.

Most political observers in the US, from across party lines, agree that the first two objectives were achieved at the convention with notable skill. However, the jury is still out on the third and most critical objective.

'We Are Not Going Back'

Ms. Harris began her address by introducing her immigrant parents, but every reference to them focused on the values they instilled that Americans hold dear. From her father: be fearless. From her mother: don't complain about injustice - do something about it. Don't do anything half-assed. Make the most of available opportunities and be grateful for them. Never let anyone tell you who you are; show them who you are.

Harris described Trump as "unserious," while emphasising that his success in the election would have very "serious" consequences. Overall, she positioned herself as a safer bet for the future of the U.S., using the words "forward" or "future" eight times in her speech and making "we are not going back" (a reference to Trump and his dystopia) her signature phrase.

Trump's Takedown

The evisceration of Donald Trump was, as expected, a collective effort, in which every major convention speaker participated, notably, Oprah Winfrey, the Clintons, and the Obamas. However, nobody did it better than Michelle Obama. She mentioned him only once but brought the house down with this line: "We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth." And then the coup de grâce: "Who is going to tell him that the job he is currently seeking may be one of those Black jobs?" - a pointed reference to Trump's remark at a meeting with Black journalists that immigrants were taking "Black jobs".

Drawing from their own experience, the Obamas stressed that the election would be very close and urged Democrats to seize every opportunity to bolster their vote. MAGA supporters are largely drawn from non-college-educated Gen X men, rural folks, and believers. Harris can reasonably hope that popular Minnesota Governor Tim "Coach" Walz, her VP nominee, can attract some of those votes in the three Rust Belt swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Oprah Winfrey explicitly reached out to independents and undecided voters, even as she took a swipe at Trump, saying, in effect, that America is an ongoing project requiring commitment, values, character, decency, respect, plain common sense - and an adult conversation.

A Centrist Approach

Ms. Harris's speech notably leaned toward the centre in terms of policies and posture, with no extravagant promises on healthcare or the economy. Some observers even described the speech as leaning conservative, particularly in her promise to bring back the bipartisan tough border bill that Trump had torpedoed.

However, there was little in the convention speeches that would seriously challenge the widespread perception that Trump has a better handle on the economy or prompt a reconsideration among core MAGA supporters. Trump has sharp political instincts and, as a firm believer in transactional politics, has no hesitation in abandoning even the firmest ideological positions if the ground shifts. Seeing how the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights has given the Democrats a distinct lead among women voters, Trump has not only distanced himself from the extreme MAGA position of advocating a national ban on abortion but also claimed his election would be good for "reproductive rights." He hasn't elaborated on how, but he is using terminology that pro-lifers abhor.

Why Democrats Are Hopeful

The hard fact remains that Trump still leads Harris in five of the seven swing states that will determine the election. However, Democrats draw hope from three developments. First, the Democratic Party has begun to stem its declining support among blue-collar Americans, Blacks, and Hispanics. Second, Harris has pulled ahead in at least two states and reduced the deficit in the other five where Biden was trailing in all seven.

Finally, unlike Hillary Clinton, this contender is not underestimating Trump. Far from it. Knowing, as Obama put it, Trump's "weird" fascination with crowd size, Harris and Walz campaigned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republicans had held their "Victory is Ours" convention in June, on Day 2 of the Democratic convention. And they chose the same venue and drew a similarly large and enthusiastic crowd. And you can be sure that, unlike Clinton, Harris and Walz will aggressively campaign in the swing states in the remaining days leading up to the November 5 election.

Something "Magical" In The Air

Republicans have dubbed this period as Harris' "honeymoon" and correctly predict tough days ahead for her. Her performance against Trump in the debate on September 10 will have a significant impact on undecided and independent voters. The U.S. media is eager to scrutinise her when she gives her first press conference or detailed interview as the Democratic nominee. Her bid for the party nomination in 2020 was effectively derailed by a disastrous press interview.

The Democrats were in deep despair after Biden's poor performance in the debate with Trump in late June. They could not have known that this disaster would be the best thing to happen to them: it pushed Biden out and, unexpectedly for Trump, brought in Kamala, who came out swinging and surprised everyone with her style and savvy. Today, when Michelle Obama says there is something "magical" in the air, even Republicans are beginning to acknowledge it.

As Republican strategist Mark Mackinnon put it: "This feels like something completely different is happening. And I don't know what it is yet, but, you know, just the circumstances, the timing, the compressed election, the nomination - it just feels, looks and smells like something completely different. I don't know what it is. That's the problem. We'll see."

We can't wait to see.

(Ajay Kumar is a senior journalist. He is former Managing Editor, Business Standard, and former Executive Editor, The Economic Times.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author