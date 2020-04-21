In a severe and unprecedented crisis, such as the one our world is currently battling, some individuals and institutions change and become better selves of their own. They reinvent themselves by making introspective efforts to let the good and positive in them get the better of their lesser selves. As Gabriel Garcia Marquez says in his celebrated novel 'Love in the Time of Cholera', "..the heart's memory eliminates the bad and magnifies the good." In 'Politics in the Time of Corona', something akin is happening to some leaders in India.
Of course, no crisis is so hugely transformative that it can change all politicians for the better. Nor can it make even those politicians who do change exemplars of all virtue. Politics is a difficult and frustrating vocation for souls that want to remain completely untainted. It is for this reason that some Gandhians hold a debatable belief - that a greater Mahatma than Mohandas Gandhi was his saintly disciple Vinoba Bhave. Their logic: Gandhi, though a Great Soul, entered the polluting portals of politics, whereas Vinoba stayed out of it. As I said, the belief is debatable.
We are of course going to discuss a lesser mortal than Gandhi and Vinoba in this article. Nevertheless, his being a run-of-the-mill politician does not belittle the significance of the amazing transformation in Uddhav Thackeray's politics and persona since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the state that has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in India, is suddenly being hailed by many as a gentler, kinder and a truly inclusive leader. Barring the baying trolls working for the BJP's infamous IT Cell, most are appreciating his calm and compassionate handling of the corona emergency. Even his erstwhile critics (I include myself among them) are praising his concern for and his outreach to every section of society, especially Muslims, his firm grip on the administration, and his tireless involvement in every aspect of crisis management.
Indeed, the one image of Uddhav that has endeared him to friends and foes alike is the total lack of arrogance. Even before the Corona crisis, power was seen to be sitting lightly on his shoulders. After the crisis, his regular addresses to the people on television and social media have further reinforced the popular impression that he is humble, sincere, fully focused on his job, and therefore deserving of support. His political opponents (read: the BJP) did try to corner him over two unfortunate developments in the state during the lockdown - the sudden and totally unexpected crowding of migrant workers near Bandra station in Mumbai that led to a chaotic situation, and the horrific mob lynching of three persons, two of them sadhus, in Palghar. On both occasions, Uddhav's response was admirably Chief Ministerial. After the Palghar incident, he tweeted: "Those trying to inflame passions, must desist from doing so. There is no Hindu-Muslim angle or communalism in this attack. Two policemen were suspended immediately."
Earlier, when the BJP and its supporters started communalizing the Corona crisis (using the Tablighi Jamaat assembly in Delhi as the pretext) and spreading more hatred against the Muslim community, Uddhav sent a similarly stern message: "Like Covid-19 virus, there is a communal virus, too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens. This Covid-19 virus sees no religion." Ideally, this warning should have been sounded by Modi, on whose watch his followers have communally polarized India to an alarming level. It was the Prime Minister's constitutional and moral duty to reprimand them. He did tweet on April 19 - "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking" - but the message sounded half-hearted, half-muted, and entirely inadequate to the call of the hour. And even this much was not spoken by him in his widely watched TV addresses to the nation during the lockdown. Unsurprising, because the PM has his own considerations. (Didn't I say "no crisis is so hugely transformative that it can change all politicians for the better"?)
Under Uddhav's leadership, his party, the Shiv Sena, has also undergone an uncharacteristic transformation. Now that it is in the driving seat of the three-party alliance governing Maharashtra - the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress being its allies - it is being seen as a responsible and constructive party wedded to what Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called 'Coalition Dharma'. Its divorce from the Bharatiya Janata Party, its longtime ideological partner, in November last year was bitter and openly acrimonious. Uddhav's own personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had become extremely strained. However, once in office, neither he nor his party colleagues have taken a confrontational posture vis-à-vis the central government. Despite recurrent provocations from the BJP, which seems unwilling to accept its new position as an opposition party in the state, the Shiv Sena has shown remarkable self-restraint. This is being interpreted by many neutral observers in Maharashtra as Uddhav's decision to rise above petty politics and give primacy to the interests of the state and the wellbeing of its people.
This is also evident from the nearly bickering-free internal functioning of the three-party government. Historically, the Shiv Sena's relations with both the NCP and Congress were marked by intense animosity. This was partly because the Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress were on opposite sides of the ideological divide. They were also on opposite sides of the power divide, because of the Sena's three-decade-long electoral alliance with the BJP. Since coming to power, Uddhav has established a smooth working relationship with both the NCP and the Congress, always being genuinely courteous and respectful towards the presidents of the two parties - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.
The Shiv Sena's new maturity, and its willingness to change both ideologically and politically, was evident in another startling recent development. Saamna, the party's highly popular newspaper in Marathi, showered encomiums on Rahul Gandhi after he addressed a widely-appreciated press conference on the Corona pandemic on April 16. Its editorial said: "Gandhi has to be praised for the stand he has taken in the present crisis. He has created a model code of conduct on how an opposition party should behave when the country is faced with a crisis." Remarkably, the editorial was titled 'Rahul Gandhinche Chintan Shibir' (Rahul Gandhi's Brainstorming Session). In Indian politics, 'Chintan Shibir' is a term usually associated with the BJP. I have attended many 'Chintan Shibirs' during my past association with the BJP, when it was led by Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. Sadly, unlike the Shiv Sena, today's arrogant BJP leaders have exhibited a complete absence of constructive 'chintan'. Far from welcoming Rahul Gandhi's positive politics on the Corona situation, they are busy mocking him.
Many longtime observers of the Shiv Sena are today wondering: How did this party change so much so soon? After all, its transformation under the leadership of Uddhav (and Uddhav's son Aditya, a promising young politician) is in visible contrast to the negative image, rooted in reality, which the party carried in the past. For the longest period since its inception in 1966, the Shiv Sena was known for its militancy on two fronts. First, for its militant advocacy of the rights of "Marathi Manoos" - the Marathi-speaking people of Mumbai and Maharashtra. And later, from the 1980s onwards, for its militant advocacy of Hindutva. It was in this later phase that Uddhav's late father Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shiv Sena's iconic founder and supremo, began to be eulogised as the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' - the Emperor of Hindu Hearts. Shiv Sainiks and several of their leaders were enthusiastically involved in communal riots in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra. Their linguistic narrow-mindedness and strong-arm tactics alienated many non-Marathi Hindus in Mumbai, famed for its cosmopolitanism.
What made the Shiv Sena change? And is the change enduring, or only temporary and transitory? These questions require a deeper, and separate, analysis. What is important right now, and eminently to be welcomed by all who value communal harmony, democracy and national unity in India, is that a powerful regional party and its leader have changed for the better. The Corona crisis has accelerated this positive change. If Uddhav Thackeray remains true to his better self, it is safe to predict that he will emerge as a consequential leader in the post-Corona political developments at the national level - and also in the post-Modi governance architecture in India.
(The writer was an aide to India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*3801
4669 466
3865 392
572 65
232 9
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1506
2081 78
1603
431 141
47 2
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1901
2066 215
1858 180
131 25
77 10
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1252
1576 98
1346 65
205 22
25 11
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1313
1540 55
1337 53
127
76 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*913
1520 43
1046
457 46
17 2
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*989
1294 118
1134 104
140 11
20 3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad173
Warangal Urban23
Nizamabad23
Suryapet16
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Ranga Reddy15
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Nalgonda11
Adilabad10
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Kamareddy8
Sangareddy7
Vikarabad5
Jagitial4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*555
919 46
706 44
190
23 2
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*465
757 35
639 29
96 4
22 2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*240
415 20
284 16
114 3
17 1
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*81
408 6
114
291 21
3
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*289
392 53
307 46
73 7
12
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*252
368 18
292 3
71 15
5
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*105
254 21
124
127 40
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*159
245 26
190 18
39 8
16
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*82
114 18
70 18
42
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*32
74 6
49 6
24
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital4
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*18
46 2
28
18 7
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*43
46 4
44 4
0
2
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26
39
22
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
11
25
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
15
19 2
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*8
26
13
13
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*6
16 1
5 1
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10
11
10
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1 1
0