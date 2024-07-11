India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war is well-established: it advocates for a cessation of hostilities and prefers dialogue over conflict, a position consistently articulated in international forums. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow, his camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the pledge to enhance bilateral trade and defence cooperation signify a strategic shift in stance.

The visit aims to send a strong message to India's Western allies that while navigating complex global issues, India remains committed to safeguarding its national interests. After all, India's Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) saved over $10 billion from April 2022 to May 2024, largely due to Russian crude imports, as per an analysis by the Indian Express. Additionally, it underscores India's enduring friendship with Russia amidst geopolitical dynamics, including a pointed message to China.

PM Modi has demonstrated adeptness in making bold foreign policy moves, exemplified by strong ties fostered with Gulf countries during his tenure. While India values its friendships with the US and other Western nations, it is steering its own course to protect its national interests. This is a trajectory which is set to accelerate in Modi's third term. The agreement to establish Indo-Russian joint ventures for defence production and facilitating military exports to mutually agreed friendly nations exemplifies this forward-looking approach.

Following his Russian trip, Modi's subsequent visit to Austria marks India's Prime Minister's first official trip since 1983, illustrating a pattern of seeking new allies. This trend has been evident since Modi took office a decade ago.

Modi's third term is distinct in its recent foreign policy decisions. From inviting all neighbouring countries except China and Pakistan to his swearing-in ceremony, to strategic engagements at the G-7 summit in Italy, and now visits to Russia and Austria, Modi is making significant statements on the global stage. Foreign policy remains a cornerstone of Modi 3.0's agenda.

(Mayank Mishra is Consulting Editor at NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author