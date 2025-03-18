Over the past two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has participated in two podcasts, engaging in nearly five hours of conversation on a broad spectrum of topics. From his personal life, formative years, and governance philosophy to domestic politics, the role of the RSS and the BJP, media narratives, and even the 2002 post-Godhra Gujarat riots—Modi addressed it all. He also touched upon international affairs, offering his perspectives on President Trump and the U.S., the Russia-Ukraine war, China, and Pakistan.

While not everyone may have watched these podcasts in their entirety, the wide-ranging discussions ensure that there is something for everyone, whether they are supporters or critics. Notably, Modi embraced this increasingly popular medium in the first year of his third term as Prime Minister of India, signalling a shift in his outreach efforts.

Hosts Are Key

The choice of podcast hosts underscores a new approach. Modi's more than three-hour-long conversation with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, released on Sunday, followed his previous two-hour discussion with Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and a well-known entrepreneur. Both Fridman and Kamath are accomplished figures in their respective fields, inspirational for young audiences. This dynamic adds a new dimension to Modi's freewheeling conversations with them, particularly for a demographic that looks up to such thought leaders.

Fridman, in announcing the release of his podcast with Modi to his 46 million social media followers, described it as “one of the most powerful conversations” of his life. The rising popularity of podcasts—particularly among younger generations and those disenchanted with legacy media—offers a platform for in-depth discussions free from the constraints of traditional broadcast formats. Modi leveraged this format effectively, using extended, informal exchanges to discuss sensitive subjects such as the RSS, the post-Godhra riots, and more.

Tech-Driven Communication

Modi's embrace of new technologies and evolving communication strategies sets him apart. He always remains open to innovation, adapting to changing times and technological advancements. For instance, his use of artificial intelligence (AI) to translate and deliver his podcasts and “Mann Ki Baat” in multiple languages with his own voice is an example of an innovative and engaging approach.

His focus on technology also extends to governance, ensuring the efficient, fair, and transparent delivery of services through initiatives like the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. Modi explores both traditional and emerging mediums to strengthen his support base and reach new audiences who may not typically engage with daily political news.

Modi's ability to reinvent himself distinguishes him from his political peers, past and present. Those who have followed his career have witnessed his consistent experimentation with innovative engagement strategies. As Gujarat's Chief Minister, he introduced the use of masks and holograms—creating simultaneous 3D appearances at multiple rallies—which sparked curiosity and debate beyond Gujarat's borders.

His pre-2014 election initiative to connect with thousands of party workers through Audio Bridge is another example of his tech-savvy outreach. His first public engagement after being named the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 was with aspirational students at Sri Ram College of Commerce. The “Chai pe Charcha” initiative and his popularisation of selfies after voting were also initiatives that resonated with the public.

Expanding Digital Outreach

The creation of the NaMo app also reflects Modi's commitment to two-way engagement beyond the BJP's traditional support base. The app attracted millions of users interested in his governance model and provided a platform for direct feedback. Modi, alongside the then BJP President Amit Shah, also pioneered the “missed call” membership drive, helping the BJP become the world's largest political party.

For over a decade, Modi has given interviews to numerous news channels and publications. In 2019, he took part in a candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar. Broadcast across all channels, the interview sought to showcase a softer, more relatable side of his persona in the lead-up to the elections.

Similarly, his 2019 appearance on “Man vs Wild” with Bear Grylls at Jim Corbett National Park showcased a different facet of his personality, further broadening his appeal. As the first Indian political leader to recognise and harness the power of digital and social media, Modi has built an entirely new support base for himself and the BJP.

While other political parties have attempted to replicate his success, Modi has consistently stayed ahead of the curve, evolving his communication strategy before others can catch up. His efforts to innovate and reinvent political engagement demonstrate his dynamic and ever-evolving approach to connecting with people, ensuring that he remains a step ahead in the digital era.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author