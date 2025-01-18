The Uttar Pradesh government has endured sleepless nights over an extended period to set up one of the world's largest mega events: The Maha Kumbh 2025, at Prayagraj. This colossal gathering of devotees from across the globe is expected to surpass a total footfall of 42 crore (420 million) over approximately 45 days.

While many state governments are accustomed to organizing large-scale events, this undertaking surpasses them all. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP government has demonstrated an exceptional level of organization and planning, setting a benchmark that will likely be studied by various management institutions.

The event's readiness cannot rely on ad hoc measures; it demands strict adherence to timelines and detailed checklists, with specific tasks assigned to various departments. If there is ever a quintessential example of a "whole government effort," this is it. It reminds me of two other scenarios where such comprehensive coordination is indispensable: War and disaster management.

Organizing a Mega Event: The Maha Kumbh Model

What does it take to organize a mega event with massive human footfall? It begins with infrastructure and logistics, the foundational framework on which the event's success depends. The venue must be carefully selected and divided into specific areas of responsibility for various task forces.

In the case of the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government traditionally declares the mela area, which spans the rivers and the confluence (the Holy Sangam), as a separate district with its own administration. While it could extend the jurisdiction of the Prayagraj administration to encompass the mela area, this approach is avoided to prevent the challenges of the event from spilling over into the everyday life of Prayagraj city. Instead, a new district is notified, divided into 25 sectors and 50 bathing ghats, each sector functioning as a virtual tehsil with its own administration. The sectors are equipped with essential services, including police stations for law and order, fire services, food supply, transportation, and medical facilities.

At the helm is the Mela Authority, tasked with ensuring that the venue remains clean, safe, and well-maintained. This includes organizing parking, providing guidance, and ensuring recovery arrangements to keep pathways unobstructed. Accommodation for pilgrims, officials, and support staff is arranged through tentage contracts, with graded options tailored to various budgets. Tents of different sizes and comfort levels are pitched in designated areas, while cooking facilities are established to support NGOs and contracted personnel in preparing massive quantities of food. Ensuring that food is safe and hygienic is a top priority.

Water and sanitation are critical components, requiring access to clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, and efficient waste management. Each sector is assigned dedicated staff, supervisors, and resources to maintain cleanliness. Health and hygiene take on even greater importance in events of this scale, with a focus on regular cleaning to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases-especially in the era of Coronavirus and now HMPV.

One of the most complex aspects is route management. Routes must be carefully planned, with designated pathways for pedestrian movement, separate in-and-out arteries, and distinct lanes for logistics and emergency services. Proper signposting is crucial to prevent confusion. For large events like the Maha Kumbh, access to the main venue is typically facilitated from multiple directions. In this instance, sectors are grouped into segments with access provided through nine railway stations from various directions. The movement plan is meticulously designed to ensure that devotees do not cross between sectors, as such intermingling could result in chaos.

Lessons from Maha Kumbh 2025

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) serves as the repository of resources for disaster management and works in close coordination with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). For every mega event, it is mandatory to develop a Disaster Management Plan (DMP), identifying potential threats and aligning resources and their application to mitigate and respond to these risks. However, even a well-crafted DMP may fall short without a full-scale exercise to validate its effectiveness.

Typically, the NDMA insists on conducting a Tabletop Exercise (TTEx), which involves discussions with representatives from all stakeholders. This includes personnel from medical services, police, national and state disaster response forces (NDRF and SDRF), fire services, the army, air force, diving teams, boat operators, and experts in managing chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. The TTEx is followed by a full-scale mock exercise, with the deployment of these resources to test preparedness.

For a waterborne event like the Maha Kumbh, three primary hazards stand out: panic-induced stampedes, fires, and drowning incidents. Crowd management must be handled with precision, allowing only regulated human movement into designated routes based on real-time feedback on manageable crowd sizes within each sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in this regard, enabling more efficient monitoring and management of crowds. Similarly, fire safety services rely on early detection and rapid response, employing diverse resources, from motorcycle-based firefighters to larger fire engines, depending on route accessibility. Each sector is equipped with dedicated boat services and divers to respond swiftly to incidents such as capsized boats.

Given the vast deployment of resources from diverse organizations, reliable communication is paramount. Additional communication towers are established by technical service providers to ensure seamless connectivity. At the heart of operations lies the Integrated Command, Control, and Communication (I3C) facility-a state-of-the-art nerve center set up by the Uttar Pradesh government. This facility incorporates automated decision-support systems to facilitate efficient coordination and decision-making.

Finally, security remains a critical component of such events. Even a small number of anti-social or anti-national elements can pose a significant threat. To counter this, a robust security framework is established, involving regular intelligence gathering and support from internal security apparatuses, supplemented by the armed forces. This ensures a safe environment for all attendees.

This essay is written in the context of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. Best wishes to all devotees for a safe and fulfilling experience, and commendations to the Government of Uttar Pradesh in organizing this monumental event.

The writer is a Member of the National Disaster Management Authority, Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, and Former GOC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps.