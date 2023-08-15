Opinion: Modi's 10 Years And The Quest For 2047

Every year on the 15th of August, millions of Indians tune in to hear the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. This tradition, started in 1947, transcends mere ritual and stands as a symbol of India's national unity. In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag for the 77th Independence Day, matching the record of his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, by hoisting the Tricolour for the tenth consecutive time.

Considering 2023 is the final year of Narendra Modi's second term as the Prime Minister of India from 2019-2024, the speech held significant importance. He outlined his government's achievements, emphasizing on how the government has "reformed, performed, and transformed" India. Additionally, he introduced the template for the "Amrit Kaal," a strategic plan aiming to position India as a developed nation by 2047.

This year's speech by Prime Minister Modi resonated with a renewed spirit of unity and development. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, he emphasized that India stands with the people of Manipur, underlining the importance of national solidarity. By highlighting the triple pillars of "Demography, Democracy, and Diversity," he showcased India's unique strengths that will guide our nation's growth trajectory. The mention of the Fisheries and Ayush ministries underscored the holistic approach to development, catering to sectors often left on the margins. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "the world is one family," PM Modi reinstated India's role on the global stage. However, the call to combat the "three evils" - Corruption, Dynasty, and Appeasement - was a clarion call, urging every Indian to rally against the perennial challenges hampering our nation's true potential. Through this speech, India was reminded of its inherent strengths, its global responsibilities, and the battles it still needs to fight at home.

Further, the Prime Minister's emphasis on the youth's transformative role echoes the observations made by eminent sociologist Anthony Giddens, who posited that youth are the harbingers of societal transformation. Giddens' scholarship suggests that the dynamism and adaptability of young minds often propel societies into new paradigms of thought and action. Recognizing the accomplishments of the Indian youth in diverse domains, the Prime Minister aligns himself with this perspective. He acknowledged the dispersion of innovation and progress beyond metropolitan areas into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, signalling the permeation of developmental ethos across the India.

As the Prime Minister celebrates the endeavors of young technocrats and sportspersons emerging from the most modest backgrounds, he resonates with Giddens' idea that change often stems from the most unexpected quarters. The youth's endeavors, ranging from satellite development to revolutionary technological solutions, epitomize their innate curiosity and quest for excellence. By placing unwavering trust in the youth's potential and reassuring them of the nation's capability to furnish infinite opportunities, the Prime Minister is not just lauding their present achievements but also envisioning a future sculpted by their ingenuity and drive. In doing so, he reiterates the scholarly consensus that youth are not just passive inheritors of the present but the proactive shapers of the future.

India's trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity is pivotal for its ambition to be a developed nation by 2047. The country boasts a youthful majority, presenting a valuable demographic advantage poised to boost economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship. Concurrently, India's democratic framework guarantees stability, inclusivity, and foreign investment appeal, while its diverse fabric provides a wealth of ideas and ensures unity. The Prime Minister emphasizes this trinity as the cornerstone for India's growth, suggesting that with the vast potential of its people, channeled effectively, India's developmental aspirations are well within reach.

For India to truly harness its demographic potential, it's imperative to further empower the youth. While the Government of India has undertaken commendable initiatives to skill the youth, a discernible gap persists between the skills offered by educational institutions and those demanded by the job market. This brings us to a critical juncture: identifying the right entities to impart these skills. Relying solely on governmental programs, even those proposed by the National Education Policy (NEP), might not always align with market demands. Ideally, the private sector should take the helm in skill development, ensuring a clear distinction between training providers and certification authorities. Moreover, there should be a direct connection with prospective employers. While the concept of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) is not new and has shown success in certain regions, India needs to amplify these efforts at a larger scale. The government's role should be that of an enabler, paving the way for such collaborations to flourish.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements and potential of women in India. The PM proudly proclaimed that India leads in the number of women pilots in civil aviation globally. Furthermore, the leadership of women scientists in ambitious missions like Chandrayaan emphasizes their critical role in nation-building and technological advancement. Women self-help groups, which play an essential role in micro-finance and grassroots economic activities, are being prioritized, with an ambitious goal of uplifting millions of women to a financially stronger position. The recognition of women-led development at global platforms like the G-20 signifies its universal importance. However, it's equally crucial to recognize that the growth of a nation is holistic. Just as a body is considered unhealthy if any part remains weak, so too a country cannot be considered fully developed if any region or section of society remains marginalized. The emphasis on balanced development, accounting for regional aspirations, ensures that every segment of the nation moves forward together, reflecting the ethos of inclusive growth.

Women-led development is crucial for economic growth for several reasons. Women constitute roughly half the global population; when they are empowered and participate actively in economic activities, they can significantly boost productivity, GDP, and overall economic health of a nation. This is not merely about equality, but about tapping into a vast reservoir of potential, ideas, and talents. Historically, societies that have marginalized women have often struggled with sluggish economic growth and development. By ensuring that women have equal access to opportunities, resources, and decision-making, nations can harness the full potential of their populations. Moreover, women tend to reinvest more of their income into their families and communities, leading to improved health, education, and well-being, further driving economic growth.

Scholar Linda Scott, in her work "The Double X Economy," elaborates on the potential of women's economic empowerment. She argues that unlocking the economic power of women can lead to substantial gains in productivity, innovation, and economic diversification.

One is reminded of the iconic scene from the movie "Chak De! India" where the coach, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizes the power of unity and how individual strengths can collectively shape the destiny of a team. Just as the diverse group of women from various regions of India came together in that narrative to secure a triumph for their nation, India's journey of growth and development is a testament to the collective strength of its people. As the Prime Minister rightly acknowledged, every individual, be it the young technocrat, the sportsperson, or the woman pilot, contributes uniquely to this narrative. When every Indian, irrespective of gender, region, or background, rises to their full potential, the country not only moves towards holistic development but also firmly sets itself on the path to global leadership. Thus, anchored in its values, buoyed by its youth, and guided by visionary leadership, the future of India indeed shines brightly.

Bibek Debroy is the Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) & Aditya Sinha is Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the authors.