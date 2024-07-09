Days after a tragic stampede in Hathras on July 2 that claimed 121 lives, self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh, a.k.a. 'Bhole Baba', has still not been arrested. In fact, through his lawyer, Singh continues to hurl new allegations about the cause of the stampede. The Hathras tragedy yet again brings to the fore Indians' unhealthy obsession with babas and matas, despite the plethora of controversies and criminal cases that frequently come up against such god-men and -women. People from even the most disadvantaged backgrounds don't mind waiting for hours for 'darshan' and spending their last saved penny as 'dakshina', with the hope that the baba's 'magical powers' would cure their sickness and eradicate their problems.

Gurus have been part of Indian tradition for ages, and there is no denying that many of them brought succour to the lives of their followers in the form of moral guidance and financial help. Many have also worked for the upliftment of lower castes, who have long been discriminated against in society.

The modern Indian godmen, however, are a different brand. They are flashy, powerful, influential, more connected to the worldly world, and draw huge crowds of supporters. And, they are not new to scandals.

Godmen And Crime

Godmen like Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu have in the past faced charges for crimes like murder, rape, tax evasion and fraud. But Indians continue to be in thrall of them.

In 2010, the misdeeds and corruption of one such godman, Nithyananda, came to light after a video of him engaging in sleazy acts with women surfaced in the media. He fled India and has remained in hiding since 2019. In December of that year, in fact, he claimed that he had created a new Hindu micronation, 'Kailaasa'.

"In India, we see godmen as someone who would give us instant relief from anxiety and pain. Poverty and unemployment contribute to such anxieties and pave the way for babas whose 'social healing' comforts people," says Dr Malinee Priya, Associate Professor of Psychology at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Delhi University.

Bhole Baba's Adventures

In the latest case, what's surprising is that few had heard about Bhole Baba before the stampede made national headlines. There are many other such religious 'gurus' operating across India. Reportedly, for 18 years, Bhole Baba had been a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, working across various districts and spending time with the intelligence unit. Perhaps it was this experience that gave him a deep understanding of societal dynamics and human psychology, which he later capitalised on to build his following. Singh had already been embroiled in several legal cases - including allegations of sexual assault - but that didn't deter his supporters, who continued to see him as a 'healer' and 'exorcist'. At one point, he was arrested for taking a dead girl away from her family, claiming that he could resurrect her.

'Miracles' And Religion

It's often people from disadvantaged or marginalised backgrounds, ignored by the state and society and left to face their own hardships, who turn to gurus for 'spiritual and material sustenance'. Dr Shivani Katara, a PhD in Social Medicine from Delhi School of Economics, says for most Indians, 'miracle' is just another word for religion. "Miracles establish a saint's 'saintliness' among masses. At the same time, 'miracles' raise the general religious consciousness of the people. People often flock to godmen to alleviate their miseries when they think that society, conventional religion and politics have failed them ... Despite cases of people getting duped or physically harmed, many continue to put full faith in unconventional cults like 'Dera Sacha Sauda' or leaders like 'Bhole Baba', as these godmen provide them with hope and a sense of security."



The political connections backing these godmen are also a factor. When common people see politicians and celebrities visiting them, they're impressed, only adding to the popularity of the baba. Take the case of Singh. His political connections grew in 2007 under Mayawati's rule; public appearances with prominent leaders amplified his influence. His followers constituted a crucial vote bank, and his ashrams in various parts of Uttar Pradesh symbolised his power.

"The powerful often patronise godmen to justify their accumulation of wealth and to encash on Baba's popularity," says Dr Priya.

A vicious circle, indeed.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author