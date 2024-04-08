In the 2008 Rajasthan assembly elections, C.P. Joshi, a candidate from the Congress, lost his seat by just one vote. This was not just any seat, it was one that could have potentially led him to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Funnily, his wife didn't vote in the election as she was assured of his victory and went to visit a temple along with his daughter. That is the power of a single vote in elections in India. This incident leads us to explore the deeper motivations that drive people to polls.

Why People Really Vote

But what compels people to vote? Is it a sense of duty, the influence of individual decisions on the collective future, or perhaps the realisation that the democratic process is as fragile as it is powerful? There is no dearth of studies that have tried to explore voting behaviour. These studies have explored electoral participation, examining aspects such as psychological motives, sociological factors, the impact of historical events, and demographic traits.

A study conducted in the US found that individual and group psychological dynamics significantly influence voting and that factors like familial loyalty and political alignment, commitment to political entities, and emotional ties to parties or candidates sway the voting actions of highly educated and politically aware individuals. Moreover, emotional responses, including fear and distrust towards dishonest candidates, can shape voting behaviour, reflecting a blend of altruistic and self-centred motivations in the electorate.

Securing Benefits, Asserting Identity

Some accounts have also suggested that practical, emotional, and ethical considerations influence people's motivations to vote. On the practical side, voters are often motivated by instrumentality, where they see their vote as a way to secure immediate benefits or maintain beneficial relationships with political figures. This perspective reflects a strategic approach to voting and aligns with the rational choice theory, suggesting that voters calculate the potential gains from their electoral choices, sometimes influenced by material incentives or the promise of ongoing support from political patrons.

Emotionally, voting is an expressive act for many, allowing them to show loyalty to a party or leader, voice their discontent, or stand in solidarity with a community or ideology. This emotional connection adds a layer of personal meaning to the act of voting. Ethically, voting is seen as a civic duty and a right, imbued with intrinsic value. This view is particularly strong among disadvantaged groups, for whom voting is a vital means of asserting their identity and claiming a stake in society.

An Equal Piece Of The Pie For Women

However, in recent years, things have started to change. As far as instrumentality is concerned, voters are not concerned simply with freebies or short-term benefits anymore. There is a shift of the electorate towards political parties that are working towards improving ease of living at the grassroots and also investing in a bare-necessities infrastructure, which promotes empowerment. Two constituencies are playing a huge role in this.

The first is the women voters. The Prime Minister had recently remarked in a speech that "when mother and sisters are empowered, then the entire family is empowered. Therefore, the priority of the [government] is the welfare of mothers and sisters." There is no dearth of empirical evidence for this. Programmes like Brazil's Bolsa Família show the significant impact of empowering women on household decision-making and community well-being. This conditional cash transfer programme directs funds primarily to women, operating on the premise that women are more likely to allocate resources towards the health and education of their children.

Studies have validated this approach, showing an increase in women's financial autonomy and decision-making power within the household. For instance, Lindert et al. (2007) found that Bolsa Família beneficiaries reported greater control over household expenditures, while de Brauw et al. (2015) observed improvements in women's authority and status within their families. These findings highlight the potential of targeted financial programmes to enhance women's empowerment and, by extension, family welfare.

Centre's Multi-Pronged Approach

In the context of India, similar empirical observations have been made. According to Khera and Nayak (2009), the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has led to an increase in women's participation in both household and community decision-making processes. This underscores the broader developmental principle that empowering women through specific policy interventions can catalyse substantial social and economic benefits, promoting more equitable decision-making within households and fostering overall community development.

In recent years, the Indian government has strategically developed schemes to tackle the multifaceted challenges in empowering women, aligning with the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MDPI) indicators. Programmes like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) target nutrition and healthcare, aiming to reduce child and maternal mortality. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) provides cash incentives to improve maternal health, while the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative focuses on increasing educational attainment and school attendance among girls. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana promotes access to clean cooking fuel, enhancing women's health and environmental conditions. Sanitation and clean water access are prioritised through the Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Missions, addressing essential MDPI indicators. Housing and electricity needs are met via the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Saubhagya Scheme, ensuring basic amenities and improved living standards, while financial inclusion is fostered through the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), empowering women with access to banking services.

Understanding First-Time Voters

The second constituency comprises first-time voters. C-Voter India, which recently conducted a survey that studied data starting from all the way back to 1952, tried to understand the priorities of such voters and what they deemed important when voting for the first time. The priorities of first-time voters have evolved significantly, with a marked emphasis on essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads, reflecting their importance in improving the quality of life and economic development. Noteworthy progress in these sectors, evidenced by initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, has resonated with first-time voters, who attribute improvements to the current government's efforts. This shift in voter priorities is substantiated by survey data indicating a strong preference for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Further, first-time voters now take into account the Prime Minister's performance even in state-level elections and have shifted from traditional to digital media for political engagement. This indicates a more informed and technologically adept electorate. The shifts signify a dynamic electoral landscape in India, where understanding and catering to the aspirations of first-time voters is crucial for political success. It's a reflection of a vibrant democracy and a proactive, development-oriented electorate shaping the nation's future.

In all, the focus on long-term benefits and quality-of-life improvements reflects a maturing democracy. And the emergence of new voting blocs, such as first-time voters and women, has brought fresh perspectives to the electoral process and sharpened that focus.



(Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) is Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister & Aditya Sinha (@adityasinha004) is Officer on Special Duty, Research, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal views of the author.