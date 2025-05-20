In a world buzzing with the relentless static of local news and the fervour of domestic debates, it's all too easy for many Indians to perceive foreign policy as a distant, almost ethereal realm - a sophisticated parlour game played by seasoned diplomats in faraway, gilded capitals. This perception, however, is not merely an oversight; in our increasingly, almost irrevocably, interconnected global village, such a view is a luxury we can ill afford, a blind spot that carries tangible risks. The unvarnished truth is that foreign policy is far from an abstract intellectual exercise. It is, instead, a potent and pervasive force, one that directly and profoundly impacts our collective security, shapes our individual economic realities, and sculpts India's very identity and influence on the world stage. To ignore its reach is to navigate the complexities of the 21st century with our eyes closed.

Foreign Policy Is Personal

Let's begin by dismantling the persistent, yet erroneous, notion that the average citizen - the aam aadmi whose concerns are often, and rightly, focused on the immediate and the local - is somehow insulated from the grand currents of global affairs. Consider, for a moment, the seemingly simple act of preparing your daily meal, the fuel that propels your commute, or the ubiquitous smartphone that has become an indispensable extension of our modern lives. The cost, the quality, and indeed the very availability of these, and countless other everyday essentials, are intricately tethered to a complex web of international trade agreements, the resilience of global supply chains, the fluctuating values of currencies, and the geopolitical stability (or instability) of regions that may be thousands of miles distant.

A diplomatic impasse leading to sanctions on a key trading partner, a conflict disrupting vital shipping lanes like the Suez Canal or the South China Sea, or even a poor harvest in a major agricultural exporting nation can send economic shockwaves across the globe. These don't just make for dramatic news headlines; they translate directly into the price of daal on your plate, the affordability of petrol at the pump, and the cost of the components that make up your digital devices. Foreign policy, therefore, isn't just about treaties and summits; it's an invisible hand shaping your household budget and your purchasing power. It determines whether Indian farmers get fair prices for their exports, or whether Indian industries can source raw materials competitively.

An Existential Necessity

Beyond these immediate kitchen-table economics, the security of our nation - that non-negotiable bedrock upon which all progress and prosperity are built - is profoundly and continuously shaped by the quality and foresight of our engagement with other countries. Living in a neighbourhood marked by a legacy of intricate historical disputes and an array of contemporary, often volatile, challenges - from unresolved territorial questions and simmering border tensions to the ever-present, shadowy menace of cross-border terrorism and state-sponsored subterfuge - a robust, agile, and astutely navigated foreign policy is not a discretionary option but a fundamental, existential necessity.

It is through the painstaking, often unglamorous, work of skilled diplomacy, the cultivation of reliable strategic partnerships, active and principled participation in regional security dialogues, and the leveraging of international law that India strives to safeguard its territorial integrity, protect its citizens both at home and abroad, and contribute to a regional and global environment conducive to peace, stability, and shared growth. When our diplomats successfully negotiate intelligence-sharing protocols that thwart a terrorist plot, or when they build coalitions to counter the proliferation of dangerous weapons, or secure maritime cooperation to keep our sea lanes safe, they are, in effect, reinforcing the invisible yet indispensable shield that protects every Indian. This security dimension extends to cyberspace, the new frontier of conflict, where international norms and cooperative defence are paramount.

The Era Of 'Soft Power'

Moreover, in the complex tapestry of the 21st-century global order, a nation's influence and standing are no longer solely, or even primarily, measured by the traditional metrics of military might or gross domestic product. Increasingly, it is a nation's "soft power" - the appeal of its culture, the resonance of its ideas and values, its contributions to global innovation, and its ability to contribute meaningfully to global public goods - that determines its true weight in international affairs. India, as a civilisation with an unparalleled ancient heritage, a vibrant and resilient democratic tradition (however boisterous and imperfect), a demographic dividend of youthful energy, and a rapidly expanding technological prowess, possesses an extraordinary reservoir of soft power. Our foreign policy is the principal conduit through which we project this influence and these values onto the world stage.

This involves much more than just eloquent speeches; it means working strategically for an authoritative, or at least more representative, seat at the high tables of global governance, such as a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. It means consistently championing the legitimate interests and aspirations of the developing world, the Global South. It means being a first responder in times of international crisis, offering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as India has consistently done. It means actively promoting our rich cultural mosaic - our cinema, our music, our classical arts, the global phenomenon of yoga, our diverse cuisines - in a manner that fosters understanding and appreciation.

A Deeply Connected World

The respect and goodwill that India garners internationally are not mere diplomatic niceties; they translate into tangible, concrete benefits. They attract foreign investment that creates jobs, draw tourists who boost local economies, and, crucially, open doors for our talented youth to study, work, and thrive in the global marketplace. The vast Indian diaspora, a unique asset, serves as a vital bridge, and their success and well-being are often linked to the strength of India's international relationships.

Furthermore, it is primarily through the mechanisms of foreign policy that we, as a nation, must confront the growing array of transnational challenges that mock the very concept of national borders - the existential threat of climate change and environmental degradation, the ever-present danger of pandemics that can bring the world to a standstill, the insidious complexities of cyber warfare and digital espionage, the illicit and corrosive global trade in narcotics and human beings, and the destabilising flows of international financial crime. These are not problems that any single nation, however powerful or self-sufficient it may imagine itself to be, can effectively tackle alone. They demand, by their very nature, concerted collective action, sustained international cooperation, and a shared, unwavering commitment to forging and implementing equitable and sustainable solutions.

Not An Abstract Exercise

India's active, constructive, and often leading engagement in these critical global conversations - its willingness to contribute its fair share, to honour its commitments (as with the Paris Agreement on climate change), and to learn from global best practices while also sharing its own unique solutions (like the International Solar Alliance) - directly and measurably impacts the quality of life, the health, and the future prospects of every single one of its citizens. The very air we aspire to breathe, the purity of the water we depend upon, the security of the digital infrastructure that underpins our modern economy, and our resilience to future health crises are all, in significant part, safeguarded by the wisdom and efficacy of our foreign policy choices.

This is why we cannot act in splendid isolation. To cling to the outdated assertion that foreign policy is a rarefied concern, disconnected from the daily realities of ordinary Indians, is to fundamentally misunderstand the intricate, interwoven nature of our contemporary world. It is to remain wilfully oblivious to the myriad ways in which our local experiences, our community concerns, and our national aspirations are inextricably linked to, and shaped by, global forces and international relationships. A proactive, pragmatic, principled, and people-centric foreign policy is not merely about advancing some abstract, disembodied notion of "national interest" in the chanceries of the world. It is, at its core, about the vital task of creating and sustaining a secure, stable, and prosperous environment in which every Indian can genuinely aspire to a life of dignity, opportunity, and well-being.

Let India Be Heard

Foreign policy is about ensuring that India's voice - a voice representing one-sixth of humanity - is not just heard, but is listened to with respect, that its legitimate concerns are addressed with seriousness, and that its manifold contributions to the global commons are acknowledged and valued in the grand, ever-evolving theatre of global affairs. The sooner we, as an informed and engaged populace, recognise this inescapable and empowering truth, the better equipped we will be to collectively support, critically evaluate, and indeed, to proactively demand a foreign policy that truly and effectively serves the multifaceted dreams and aspirations of over a billion Indians.

The world, in its immense complexity and its boundless opportunity, is not just "out there," in some foreign land; it is, in countless tangible and intangible ways, right here with us - in our homes, in our marketplaces, in our schools, and decisively in the shaping of our shared future. The late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan used to speak of "problems without passports" - issues that cross all frontiers uninvited, yet matter to all of us. India must strive to resolve those problems, through its own blueprints beyond borders.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is a published author and a former diplomat.)

