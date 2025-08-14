Spotlight On Op Sindoor, Air Force As Highest Gallantry Awards Announced

The Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal -- the country's highest wartime distinguished service decoration - will be awarded to seven officers of the armed forces, bringing the spotlight on Operation Sindoor and their contribution in it. Of them, four officers are from the Air Force -- recognising their contribution in decimating the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

This is the first time the number of IAF officers being decorated are more than the Army and the Navy.

The officers who would receive the award are:

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, DG Military Ops

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh (Retd) - FOC-in-C Western Naval Command

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor - AOC-in-C Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Jeetandra Mishra - AOC-in-C Western Air Command

Air Marshal AK Bharti - DGAO

The Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal was last distributed to the IAF after the Kargil war. The award is a war-time equivalent of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal that is given for distinguished service of the most exceptional order.