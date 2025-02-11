The Delhi election is done, and people have given a clear mandate. The new government's priorities need to be infrastructure transformation and improving public services.

In the last decade of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) governments, the country's capital turned unliveable. Damaged roads, garbage on the streets, overflowing open sewers and polluted air became the norm.

As the quality of life deteriorated, citizens watched AAP blaming the central government for every problem, and making excuses for promises not kept.

The BJP, back in power in Delhi after over 26 years, has its task cut out, with expectations soaring. Its to-do list runs long - roads, waste management, clean drinking water, cleaning river Yamuna; developing the riverfront; controlling air pollution, and improving health, education and public services.

Persistent Problems

Delhi is one of the world's fastest-growing urban cities and its various challenges range from population growth to infrastructural stress. As of 2024, the population of Delhi is estimated to be over 33 million (per the latest UN World Urbanisation Prospects). An estimated four to five million people - or 25-30 per cent of the city's population - live in unauthorised colonies and slums without any essential services, which makes it a more complex problem.

The new government will have to streamline and overhaul its various agencies and departments for better internal coordination and smooth functioning.

The Delhi Jal Board, which oversees the task of providing water and sewerage services to the city, has been found wanting on many fronts.

The DJB has not been able to meet the city's water requirement of 1,290 MGD (million gallons per day) during peak summers, as estimated by the Economic Survey of 2023-24. The Jal Board collects raw water - which is treated to make it safe for drinking - from internal and external sources. This could be surface water (from rivers, canals etc) groundwater, or rainwater. The raw water is transferred to the 10 water treatment plants located across the city with a total installed (treatment) capacity of only 946 MGD.

Inadequately treated drinking water and sewage have posed health risks for Delhi citizens and is possibly one of the main reasons for the public to vote out AAP. Cases of cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid, dengue and chikungunya have emerged with disturbing frequency.

Waste treatment in Delhi suffers from systemic failure and over half of the waste ends up in landfills. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court in May 2024, the Centre disclosed that in Delhi alone, the daily waste generation in all the three jurisdictions - Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board - is about 11,342 TPD (tonnes per day). But only 8,073 TPD is processed, while around 3,800 TPD of fresh waste is dumped at the two giant dumping sites in Delhi - Ghazipur and Bhalaswa - causing a foul stench.

Most of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi failed to meet standards in various parameters. The water from these plants, treated or untreated, often makes it to the river Yamuna or is used for horticulture, thus contaminating the river, food product and the groundwater, leading to serious health consequences.

Safe drinking water and proper sanitation are important public health requirements, and providing these services is the mandated duty of local and state governments.

Delhi's smog is a public health emergency. The largest contributor is vehicular emissions, which account for over 30% of the city's air pollution. Construction and industrial activities, especially from brick kilns and small manufacturing units, also contribute significantly to pollution.

Addressing Issues

The new government must immediately address the issue of crop burning with the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In addition to adopting eco-friendly practices, major policy reforms are required to contain air pollution.

Switching from coal and other fossil fuel energy sources to renewable alternatives in industries and households is also required. Proper waste disposal is key to managing the civic imperatives of this city.

Long-term solutions for Delhi's pollution involve creating a sustainable transportation system. Developing public transport alternatives, infrastructure for cycling and pedestrian pathways and incentivising electric vehicles are crucial.

Better constructed, maintained and lit roads, safe pathways and overall cleanliness; improving healthcare infrastructure that had wobbled during Covid; and increasing public spending in education are obvious issues requiring immediate attention.

Cleaning the polluted Yamuna will be a herculean task.

In his speech after winning the Delhi election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Yamuna Maiya and make good on promises to clean the river. It's a big move and the Delhiites will be watching. Kejriwal had promised to clean the river too, but he only watched it become filthier.

Delhi needs a fresh framework of action holistic framework for the planned development of the city. The Master Plan for Delhi 2041 (MPD2041) prepared by the Delhi Development Authority has been pending with the Centre. It has a vision for Delhi's sustainable and inclusive growth over the next two decades. It would be prudent for the Centre to notify it and for the new BJP government to carry out its implementation in letter and spirit to make Delhi an effective, green and contemporary city.

With a BJP government at the Centre as well as in the state, Delhi hopes for the promised 'double engine' benefits instead of the daily bickering between the Lieutenant Governor - who reports to the Centre - and the Chief Minister.

Delhi has a unique constitutional status with the subjects of police, public order and land under the Lt Governor and health, education, public services under the ambit of the elected state government. Will the "double engine sarkar" foster collaboration and cooperation?

Capitals of most countries have a 'personality' that helps attract global tourists. Delhi has an opportunity to catch up. Will it?



(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author