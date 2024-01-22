Opinion: Creating A Ram Rajya - by Sadhguru

There is tremendous excitement in the country about the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and rightly so, because people have been waiting for over 500 years. The process of consecrating a deity is about stabilizing an energetic or pranic form that exudes certain qualities. The qualities that we ascribe to the deity are the same qualities that we hold high and aspire to. In this civilization that we refer to as Hindustan, we do not wait for divinity to descend but nurture and cultivate that possibility within us. In this effort, creating a stable base within is vital, and that is called "anushthanam" in Sanskrit.

Anushthanam is an effort to build a foundation of the divine possibility within ourselves. It is about turning this body into a living temple with purificatory processes and life-enhancing methods, making the body fit enough to house the divine. For all consecrations that we do at Isha, there is always an appropriate Yoga sadhana for the participants. Anushthanam is done for various periods. There are sadhakas who do it for an entire solar cycle, which is just short of 12 years. It can also be done for 36 months, or for 90, 64, 33, 28, 21, 12, 11, 9, 7, 5 or 3 days, depending upon the type of prana pratishtha.

These sadhanas are designed to enable the participant to create a stable base within and to take the imprint of both the form and the qualities of the deity upon their Pranamaya Kosha and Vijnanamaya Kosha, which are beyond the physical body and mental structures. In other words, the sadhanas help store or sow the divine possibility into a deeper space within oneself, where the general rigor of life cannot deny or contaminate that possibility. In one's search for liberation or moksha, this is an important step.

The process of anushthanam is not only relevant at the time of consecration but can be done at any time as convenient for people. It was a common practice for individuals endeavouring to take up significant activity in their lives to go into periods of anushthanam. It is well-documented that kings performed anushthanam before venturing into war or important campaigns because success does not come due to one's desire but by ensuring that one's own pravritti, or set patterns of function, do not become an impediment. If you want to take on any great challenges of the world, the first thing to ensure is that you are not the problem. Anushthanam is a powerful way to do that.

It involves various methods per the evolution of the individual. In other words, for every type of human being, a specific anushthanam can be worked out. It can be prescribed in terms of physical, breath-related, ritualistic, energetic, or very consciousness-oriented processes. Every human being needs to find a way of doing anushthanam if they want to live a life of impact and fulfilment.

It is very heartening to see that the elected leader of Bharat - this great crucible of civilization - is doing anushthanam upon Rama, who is held as the epitome of a just, stable, and prosperous ruler. Not just one leader but all leaders and citizens of Bharat should do anushthanam to create a Ram Rajya or a nation that is based on principles and rules, which we refer to as "dharma."

"Dharma" as a word has been confiscated by the common narrative of being a religion. Dharma means law. There were various types of dharmas - Rajadharma for the Raja (ruler), Grihasta dharma for people in families, Guru dharma for teachers and various other dharmas for different kinds of activity. Dharma means rules, principles and ethics as to how one should function in a given position. But the most important dharma is svadharma, the dharma concerned with oneself, which is a spiritual process.

What does Ram Rajya mean? Is it about going back to bow-and-arrow times? No, it is about the fundamental ethics that one should hold when other people come under your influence. Leaders who keep their personal wellbeing aside for people's welfare, this is Ram. Willing to sacrifice personal goals for the larger good, that is Ram. Addressing all negativity with equanimity and grace, that is Ram. Establishing the rule of law or dharma, no matter at what cost, that is Ram. A constant striving to improve oneself and to be able to serve better every moment of your life, that is Ram. If leaders aspire to become this and do anushthanam on these qualities, there shall be Ram Rajya.

When I say leaders, don't just think about political, military or business leaders. Leadership means you have the opportunity to make a difference in another life - whether it is one or one billion lives. If you have the ability to influence and be a power upon another life, you must follow these five principles and create Ram Rajya wherever you are. Let us make it happen.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2017, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. He is also the founder of the world's largest people's movement, Conscious Planet - Save Soil, which has touched over 4 billion people.

