Last month in Ohio, former President Donald Trump stood at a campaign rally and solemnly saluted as a recorded national anthem played to the crowd's loud cheers. The chorus was recorded by prisoners jailed for their roles in the January 6 attack in 2021 on the US Capitol Hill.

Trump hailed the rioters as "unbelievable patriots", having previously pledged to pardon them on his "first day in office".

Over three years ago, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in five deaths. More than 1,300 people were charged in the riot, with two-thirds of them already sentenced, facing penalties ranging from a few days in jail to 22 years.

While most Americans view the January 6 attack as a direct assault on democracy, Trump has launched his election campaign, making the violent siege and its failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election a cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House.

Trump and his campaign team seem emboldened by several surveys indicating that two-thirds of Republicans believe the election was rigged and that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. They continue to endorse allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The persistence of a significant number of lawmakers and individuals propagating the baseless claim that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud underscores how partisan interests can undermine faith in the electoral process.

Double Standards of Preachers

For years, the United States has presented itself as a global champion of democracy and human rights, often issuing official reports and statements criticising the democratic processes of other nations, including India. However, it is now time to conduct a thorough assessment of American democracy.

India is preparing for polls later this month, confident in the integrity of its electoral processes. In contrast, the US faces an erosion of voter confidence in its electoral system as it gears up for the presidential election in November.

The events of January 6, 2021, and the subsequent erosion of trust in the electoral system highlight a stark reality: American democracy itself is under significant threat. The deep partisan divide within the country poses a formidable challenge to the integrity of democratic institutions and the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

As the American presidential election approaches, the fault lines in American democracy become more pronounced, with allegations of democracy backsliding increasingly prevalent in recent years, sparking debates and concerns in democratic societies worldwide.

Evidence of Democracy Backsliding

Erosion of democratic norms: There is a growing perception that democratic norms and institutions in the US are being undermined. Instances such as the Capitol insurrection on January 6 raised alarm bells about the fragility of democratic institutions and the potential for violence to disrupt the democratic process.

Voting rights restrictions: Laws passed in several states imposing restrictions on voting rights, particularly targeting marginalised communities, have been viewed as a setback for democracy. Critics argue that such measures disproportionately disenfranchise certain groups, undermining the principle of equal participation in the democratic process.

Polarisation and gridlock: Political polarisation and gridlock have reached unprecedented levels, impeding the functioning of democratic institutions. This polarisation has led to a breakdown in constructive dialogue and compromise, hindering the government's ability to address pressing issues and undermining public trust in democratic governance.

Influence of money in politics: The growing influence of money in politics raises concerns about the integrity of the democratic process. The outsized influence of wealthy individuals and corporations in elections and policymaking undermines the principle of political equality and can erode public confidence in the fairness of the system.

For years, Western democracy watchdog agencies such as Freedom House and V-Dem have highlighted the erosion of democracy in countries like India. However, they have also been critical of democracy backsliding in the US, which often does not receive enough attention in the media in India or elsewhere.

Freedom House, in its recent report, observed that '"freedom in the United States declined under the last administration (Trump administration) for a variety of reasons, including its flouting of anticorruption safeguards and other oversight mechanisms, and its discriminatory and often arbitrary or abusive immigration policies".

It is unjust to solely attribute the weakening of American institutions to Donald Trump. The trend has been clear since at least 2010 when Barack Obama was the President. Freedom House writes, "the weakening of American democracy did not start with President Trump's direct pressure on democratic institutions and rights, and his departure from the White House has not ended the crisis. Disturbing problems that predated his administration-legislative dysfunction, partisan gerrymandering, the excessive influence of special interests in politics, ongoing racial discrimination, and the spread of polarisation and disinformation in the media environment-remain unaddressed".



A Biased Judiciary?

It is often disappointing to read in the US media that its Supreme Court has a 6-3 Republican-appointed majority. So, if there is a case related to LGBTQIA+ issues or abortion, you know which way the judges will tilt. Here is a quote from a US law magazine on the SC judges, "There is a six-justice majority of Republican appointees on the current court. They are decidedly more politically conservative than the three remaining justices - the Democratic appointees, who are just as decidedly more politically liberal."

Such deep ideological divides are unheard of in the Indian Supreme Court. However, the existence of ideological divisions within the US judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, and concerns over the impartiality of its judgments due to political bias, strike at the very heart of the rule of law and the integrity of the US judicial system. The polarisation of judicial appointments and the increasingly partisan nature of confirmation hearings have fuelled suspicions that justices may prioritise political allegiance over legal precedent and constitutional principles in their rulings. If the judiciary is perceived as being beholden to political interests rather than upholding the rule of law, it undermines the very foundation of democracy and threatens the principles of justice and fairness upon which the American legal system is built.

America, once a beacon of the free world, finds itself under scrutiny. Its democracy appears to have developed feet of clay. The incidents of democracy backsliding in the US have implications for its global standing as a champion of democracy and human rights. A weakened democracy in its own backyard has undermined its ability to credibly advocate its benefits abroad.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

