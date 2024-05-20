The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not have been rocked by Swati Maliwal at a more inopportune time. The AAP convenor had intended to put all his focus into the ongoing Lok Sabha elections given that he only recently walked out of jail. But he finds himself entrenched in an unseemly controversy, from which he will now have to extricate himself and his party skillfully. Kejriwal will also have to ensure that neither he nor his senior party leaders, as also his family members, are personally drawn into this messy affair.

At the moment, little is known about what exactly happened, and why. Amid accusations and counter-accusations levelled by Maliwal and Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, the fact is that neither party has yet disclosed the complete sequence of events. Even the two videos being circulated show merely slices of the events that unfolded at the Chief Minister's residence. It is not known what preceded the two clips. Likewise, with regards to the first clip circulated on May 17, it's not clear what happened after.

A History Of Animosity

Considering that Delhi is approaching elections, many feel that the police may not entirely be acting in a non-partisan manner either. This is especially true because the Delhi Police and the local elected government have often been at loggerheads with one another in the past.

The campaign mounted by the Bharatiya Janata Party - the formal one, as well as the whisper campaign through social media - was probably expected given the animosity between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as between Kejriwal and senior BJP leaders. It's too early to say how the episode, as it has unfolded thus far, will impact the Lok Sabha elections, and whether it can impact the poll prospects of either of the two parties. As is also the case often, the public may ultimately lose interest and conclude that neither side is telling the truth.

"Conspiracy By BJP"

Allegations and counter-allegations abound. AAP spokesperson Atishi's version is that Maliwal's charges are part of a larger BJP-driven conspiracy to malign the Chief Minister. But ironically, that version contrasts with another AAP leader's description of events - Sanjay Singh- who said Bibhav Kumar's 'misbehaviour' was 'condemnable'. Singh also said that Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the incident and would take strict action. Neither AAP nor any of its leaders have explained the discrepancy between the two narratives. Kejriwal, meanwhile, has chosen to stay mum.

Read | CCTV Footage May Have Been Tampered With: Delhi Cops In Swati Maliwal Case

The political wavering reflects a lack of clarity within the AAP on how to save the party and Bibhav Kumar from this crisis and ensure simultaneously that the 'dirt' does not affect the 'hero' aura Kejriwal is riding on since getting bail.

Further, Bibhav Kumar's arrest has overshadowed his counter-complaint against Maliwal because the charges levelled by her are much graver compared to Kumar's allegations of 'unauthorised entry', 'verbal abuse' and 'issuing threats'.

However, Maliwal herself is being accused of having virtually crossed over to the BJP while still retaining her AAP credentials in the Rajya Sabha. Her position in the party has been a matter of much debate for more than a decade now, especially since 2015, when she was appointed as the head of the Delhi Commission for Women at the age of just 31. After staying in the office for nine years, she was elected unopposed to Parliament in early January this year. No other person besides three AAP nominees (which included Sanjay Singh), filed their nomination papers.

Maliwal's Role In AAP

Atishi's accusation that Maliwal is doing the BJP's bidding to safeguard herself from potential arrest in an illegal recruitment case appears thin because it comes close on the heels of her selection as a Rajya Sabha nominee. However, it's also true that her absence from protests over Kejriwal's arrest had raised eyebrows. When reasons for her absence were probed, it emerged she was in the US with her sister, who was 'recuperating' after illness.

It's often argued that Kejriwal has run the AAP as a personal fiefdom and many of his decisions, like Maliwal's nomination, did not have a political logic. Several of those who were nominated as Rajya Sabha members have been absent from party protests since March. This has raised questions about whether 'other considerations' were taken into account while making the selections.

Read | "Swati Maliwal Claimed She Couldn't Walk, But CCTV Shows No Injuries": AAP

The AAP cannot wish away the case Maliwal has filed. The medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi AIIMS indicates injuries potentially caused by blunt trauma. While the police probe will take its due course, it has to be seen what action the AAP takes against Maliwal. Quite possibly, party leaders would like to pressurise her into resigning from her Rajya Sabha position and oblige someone else who may be interested in the membership of the House. Or, the AAP may initiate disciplinary action against her and allow her to remain a member of the House as an unattached member.

Advantage BJP?

The INDIA bloc constituents have remained silent so far. But that may not be possible much longer if the issue snowballs further. Already, there are reports that the Congress is not very keen on holding joint rallies with AAP leaders.

There is little doubt that the situation can ultimately end up benefiting the BJP insofar as causing embarrassment and creating difficulties for the AAP is the goal. But whether the controversy can affect the numbers of either of the players remains to be seen.

This is not the first time Kejriwal has been ambushed by one of his own party colleagues or the BJP. For the moment, he has chosen to take the battle to the BJP quarters with his legislators. Taking an offensive route is the only way he can avoid being put on the back foot and divert the focus from the Maliwal issue. Much like the BJP, he is no stranger to the politics of creating and manipulating narratives.



(Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay is a journalist and author. His books include 'The Demolition, The Verdict and The Temple: The Definitive Book on the Ram Mandir Project'. He also wrote 'Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times' and 'The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right', as well as 'Sikhs: Untold Agony of 1984'.)