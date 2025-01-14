On Monday, January 20, the eyes of the world will turn to the far eastern end of the National Mall in Washington DC, and gaze with great interest upon the 232-year-old neoclassical-style structure bordered by Constitution Avenue to the north and Independence Avenue to the south. The People's House, known more commonly as the US Capitol Building, will play host to this year's inauguration, as it has for every presidential inauguration since 1945. And when President Trump places his left hand on the King James Bible, possibly the one belonging to Abraham Lincoln as he did in 2017, and swears to “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies”, it will, among many other things, mark a significant and mutually beneficial step towards a greater socio-economic partnership with India.

As the new presidential administration takes office, the future of US-India relations appears poised for a significant leap forward. This burgeoning partnership, anchored by shared democratic values, economic synergies and strategic interests holds immense promise for both nations, strengthening not only bilateral ties but also fostering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Establishing A Rules-Based Order

One of the key pillars of US-India relations has always been their shared commitment to democracy. As two of the world's largest democracies, the US and India have long championed the values of freedom, pluralism and rule of law. The new administration's emphasis on reinvigorating alliances and partnerships with democracies worldwide surely aligns seamlessly with India's own aspirations for a rules-based international order.

The Trump administration has been adamant in its commitment to hosting and participating in democratic fora, such as the Summit for Democracy, which will provide a platform for the US and India to collaborate on global challenges like authoritarianism, corruption and human rights abuses. By aligning their diplomatic efforts, the two great countries can strengthen the global democratic fabric, while setting an example for other nations.

Of course, the relationship also has a significant economic component as the new administration's focus on fostering fair trade, promoting clean energy, and revitalising supply chains offers a fertile ground for deeper economic engagement with India. India's fast-growing economy, the world's fifth-largest by nominal GDP, and its position as a hub for technology and innovation, present vast opportunities for US businesses. Furthermore, American investments in sectors such as renewable energy and healthcare can drive India's dedication to sustainable growth. It is extremely likely that Trump's policies encouraging the diversification of global supply chains will also align with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub, thereby reducing dependence on any single country and opening up avenues of expansion.

Trade Focus

Additionally, the renewed push for comprehensive trade agreements could also address any long-lingering issues like market access, intellectual property rights and tariffs, which would ultimately serve to pave the way for a more robust economic partnership.

The Indo-Pacific region should (and has) emerged as a focal point of US-India strategic convergence. Both nations share concerns about maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific amid rising challenges, including maritime security threats and economic coercion. Trump's strategic commitment to strengthening the Quad, a socio-economic partnership made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia, underscores the administration's recognition of India's pivotal role in the region. Collaborative efforts, such as joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and infrastructure development, will enhance regional stability and counterbalance any destabilizing influences that may materialise over time.

Moreover, the administration's focus on countering cyber threats and securing critical technologies including but not limited to its legal push to ban the uber-popular Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok aligns with India's own cybersecurity priorities. Strengthened defence cooperation, particularly through initiatives like the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), will also further solidify the partnership.

As the world shifts to a smaller and more global community, the international landscape is increasingly characterised by complex challenges that demand multilateral solutions. The new administration's emphasis on international cooperation resonates with India's approach to global governance. Although the COVID-19 era will not go down in history as a period of time most people will fondly recall, what it surely did was underscore the importance of collaboration in vaccine production and distribution. India's role as the “pharmacy of the world” combined with the US' technological and financial resources make them natural partners in strengthening global health security.

Human Connection

Perhaps the most enduring aspect of US-India relations is the deep connection between the people. The Indian diaspora in the US, now over 4 million strong, plays a vital role in fostering cultural, economic and political ties. Indian-Americans have excelled in diverse fields, from technology and medicine to public service, exemplifying the best of both nations. By facilitating educational exchanges, work opportunities, and community partnerships, the US and India can cultivate a new generation of leaders committed to the bilateral relationship, something that the President-Elect has emphasised in his campaign messaging.

So, as we welcome the 47th President of the US, let's also welcome the opportunity to grow our relationship with India to new heights. This partnership can serve as a beacon of hope for future administrative transitions, demonstrating how nations with shared values and complementary strengths can tackle the challenges of the 21st century. The road ahead is filled with opportunities, and the time to seize them is now.

(Arun Agarwal is the CEO of the Dallas-based conglomerate Nextt, chair of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, co-chair of the Indian American CEO Council and president of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board and Chaired - Indian American leadership council for Trump 47.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author