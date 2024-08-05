The onset of 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir saw large number of youth- men and women- in the valley actively turning to social media, albeit for a different reason. This time, it was to share their joy, happiness, and enthusiasm. They had just experienced something previously unimaginable-unhindered, unrestricted New Year celebrations on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. At historic Lal Chowk, they had turned a new page in the region's history.

This was perhaps the natural culmination of events that had unfolded in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, when the Modi government 2.0 surprised everyone by moving a motion in Parliament to repeal these contentious articles and securing their passage.

On January 26 this year, an unprecedented number of people queued up voluntarily to enter Bakshi Stadium and witness the official Republic Day functions. Notably, the enthusiastic participation of women stood out.

Musical groups played bands on the Jhelum River Front, cinema halls reopened after several decades, intra- and inter-state sports meets, national games, and the G20 Summit on Tourism in Srinagar were all highlights. Additionally, developed and beautified infrastructure, regular school and college attendance by boys and girls, and an enhanced security situation have all contributed to a renewed sense of confidence, allowing people to live more normal lives like those in other parts of the country.

The most significant turning point since the abrogation of Article 370 was the high voter turnout in recent parliamentary elections, with the region recording a remarkable 58.46 percent voter participation.

These indicators suggest that people had grown weary of the violence and disruptions caused by gunfire, bombs, stone-pelting, and hartals instigated from across the border, with local residents bearing the brunt. They desired effective governance from a government with the right intentions and a determination to deliver peace and development.

Over the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, have taken decisive actions. The Union Territory has seen 890 central laws applied, 205 state laws repealed, and 130 state laws modified and applied.

Since the removal of Article 370, PM Modi has visited the UT four times, including twice to Srinagar this year. It is important to note that COVID-19 restrictions were in place for about two years during this period. Not only have the Prime Minister and Home Minister visited, but 72 union ministers have also toured all 20 districts of J&K.

The democratic process has undergone significant changes, with grassroots democracy being strengthened. The first-ever three-tier elections-District Development Council, Block Development Council, and Panchayat and urban bodies elections-have been held. This has introduced a new set of aspiring political leaders, who are working to make their mark, sometimes in contrast to the longstanding parties such as Congress, JKNC, and PDP.

This new class of political workers and leaders has posed a challenge to established parties like Farooq Abdullah's National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, and others with informal ties to Congress. They were compelled to form a united front, the Gupkar Alliance, though it did not last long.

Under Manoj Sinha's leadership as Lieutenant Governor, many people have observed a level of engagement and problem-solving that they had not seen even from their elected chief ministers. One of his first official visits was to a hospital to assess the situation first-hand - a contrast to the infrequent such visits from previous leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, or Mehbooba Mufti.

It is true that people in Jammu and Kashmir are now eagerly anticipating assembly elections to choose representatives who can address their grievances and offer solutions. The Election Commission is visiting the UT on August 8, and elections are expected to be announced soon.

The new ground realities have immediate implications for regional parties. The shift in events has heightened popular expectations from local and state leaders, who will need to adapt their politics and narrative accordingly.

(Sanjay Singh is a senior journalist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author