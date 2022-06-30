Zomato Posts A Question On Twitter, Gets Hilarious Responses

Zomato is renowned for sharing quirky posts on social media.

The food delivery giant took to Twitter to ask users a question, "If the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be?"

if the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be? — zomato (@zomato) June 30, 2022

Since being shared, it has received lots of reactions and users have responded to the question by posting about hilarious food items they came across this year.

Some of the users shared their own experiences of getting their food items delivered.

"An over oily biryani. Had great expectations before it was delivered, disappointed when it came but ate it anyway," a user wrote.

Another said, "Anything having bitter gourd."

A third user posted a picture of "Idli Sambhar Icecream."

Other Twitter users reacted to this Zomato tweet by posting comments like, "Maggi Panipuri, Fanta Maggi, Chocolate Samosa, and most of the odd meals in the world.

