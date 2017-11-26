Ziva Dhoni's Kitchen Playtime Will Make You Go 'Aww' An 'all rounder'

Round round Roti ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:53am PST



She's all of 2 years old and already an expert at many things. MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni can sing play the piano , and pout like a pro. And now she has added another feather to her cap. A video of Ziva making perfectly round rotis recently surfaced on the Internet. The adorable video was posted on Ziva's unverified Instagram handle, which has over 98,000 followers.Shared just two days ago, the video has already been viewed over 1.3 lakh times, and viewers can't stop gushing over how cute the little one looks.The short clip shows Ziva Dhoni smiling as she shapes her roti with a rolling pin.See for yourself:"Wow....little Ziva does it too good ...shaping into an alrounder..." writes one person in the comments section. "Sooo cute" says another.Click for more trending news