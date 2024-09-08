YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Shows Off Dramatic 114 Kg Weight Loss In New Video

The video has already gathered more than 20 million views on YouTube

Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, a popular YouTuber known for his food-related content, has recently stunned his audience with a dramatic weight loss transformation. In a surprising twist, Mr Perry revealed that he had secretly lost over 250 pounds over the past two years while maintaining a consistent upload schedule by sharing pre-recorded content.

The revelation came in a video titled "Two Steps Ahead," where Mr Perry admitted to his prank and shared details of his journey. The video quickly went viral, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, admiration, and intrigue. Many were impressed by Perry's ability to maintain his channel while working on his health in private, and his dedication to his fans.

The shocking video, which has already garnered over 20 million views, begins with Mr Perry wearing a panda head and stating, "I am always two steps ahead."

He goes on to say, "This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life. It's concerning, it's compelling, it's gripping to watch these unwell, disoriented individuals roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, and rivalries that make them feel encouraged and engaged."

Mr Perry then mentions that he has awakened from a "very long dream" during which he lost "250 pounds off his body."

In another video titled "Hi," posted on a different YouTube channel, Perry, alongside his pet parrot, appears much friendlier as he briefly explains how he pulled off his stunt.

Before eating a large plate of spicy cheese noodles, Mr Perry reveals that he hasn't made a new video in two years, instead sharing old pre-recorded content to keep his channel active while focusing on his health.

Mr Perry's big reveal has since gone viral, leaving many viewers stunned by the twist. One fan commented, "This feels almost unreal-he managed to play us like a violin. This redemption arc feels surreal."

"He said in an interview that once he hit a certain age he was going to lose all the weight and it would be over. What a legend. Respect," another user wrote.

"He's only one step away from becoming a fitness YouTuber," the third user wrote.

"The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumors of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can't even wrap my head around it," the fourth user wrote.

"The internet was not ready for this," the fifth user commented.