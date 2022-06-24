YouTube India's 'Nice Resignation Letter' Wins Approval Of Twitter Users

Youtube posted the screenshot on its twitter handle with the caption: "nice resignation letter."

Saying goodbye is hard, especially when you have to say it in the form of a resignation letter. Many professionals struggle when trying to write a resignation letter. YouTube India has come to the rescue of all such professionals, and shared an example of a 'nice resignation letter'.

A tweet shared by the official account of YouTube India has gone viral.

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

The post was shared a day ago has also gathered over 8,700 likes.

The tweet plays on the catchphrase of content creator Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, who usually begins his video by saying, "Chaliye shuru karte hain".

YouTube India followed it up with another tweet tagging Gaurav Chaudhary which read : "Let's do this."

meanwhile us to @TechnicalGuruji's video: chaliye shuru karte hai — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

YouTube 'nice resignation letter' tickled the funny bone of Twitter users. Check out some of the funny responses here.

Me to YouTube, after getting an unskippable ad: https://t.co/1k5LgY0dSY — abhi changer (@abhichanger) June 23, 2022

Aap resign mat karo???? — Diya #TejRan (@diyatejran) June 23, 2022

Bajaj Capital's also jumped on the bandwagon by posting a screenshot which read: "Sir, please let me breath and sleep in peace or else I am done for."

YouTube India isn't the only account that got everyone talking online. Earlier this week, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared a photograph of one such short resignation letter getting many laughs online.