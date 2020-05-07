X Æ A-12 To Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily: Celebs Sure Do Like Weird Baby Names

Elon Musk and Grimes have named their son X A-12. (AFP)

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially announced X Æ A-12 to be the name of his newborn baby boy, some people thought he was joking. His partner Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, later took to Twitter to explain the meaning of the unconventional name, but no explanation has been forthcoming on how it should be pronounced. While the jury is still out on whether or not the tech billionaire and singer have actually named their son X Æ A-12 Musk, they would not be the only celebrity couple to pick an unusual name for their child.

The list of strange celebrity baby names is a long one. The names range from quirky ones like Apple (daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow) to downright head-scratchers like Diva Thin Muffin (daughter of Frank Zappa and Adelaide Gail Sloatman-Zappa). Take a look at some of the most famous and unusual names that celebrities have given their children:

North - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their firstborn in 2013, and named her North. Given that Kanye' surname is West, it makes their daughter's name North West.

The couple's other three children are named Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Blue Ivy - Beyonce and Jay Z

Blue Ivy Carter made headlines when her parents - Jay Z and Beyonce - tried to trademark the name. The eight-year-old is also elder sister to twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

Tu Morrow - Rob Morrow and Debbon Ayer

If you like puns, you might appreciate what actor Rob Morrow and his wife, Debbon Ayer, named their daughter - Tu. While short and sweet in itself, the surname Morrow makes this a unique choice.

Tu Morrow, 19, has appeared in movies like Blush and Deadly Daughter Switch.

Audio Science - Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton

Actor Shannyn Sossamon named her firstborn son Audio Science.

According to Contact Music, she has defended the unusual name by saying, "We wanted a word not a name, so my boyfriend read through the dictionary three or four times."

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily - Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence was born in 1996 to Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates. She today goes simply by Tiger Lily.

Moon Unit, Dweezel and Diva Thin Muffin - Frank Zappa and Adelaide Gail Sloatman-Zappa

American musician Frank Zappa has two daughters - named Moon Unit and Diva Thin Muffin. His sons are named Dweezil and Ahmet Emuukha Rodan.

Which of these names do you like best? Let us know using the comments section.