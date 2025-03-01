"Would You Rather Watch Your Parents...": Comedian Brings Back Controversial Joke With A Twist

Comedian Vineeth Srinivasan had the audience laughing at the Laughs Per Minute: Breathless Edition show in Mumbai on Friday night. He resurrected the problematic 'would you rather' joke that got Ranveer Allahbadia into trouble before, but this time with his own spin.

At the time of performance, Vineeth quipped, "Would you rather watch your parents breathe the 2.5 pm particulate or get the government to participate and solve it forever?" His joke was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The programme, which was all about growing air pollution in Mumbai, had other stand-up comedians such as Daniel Fernandes, Aditi Mittal, Raunaq Rajani, Aadar Malik, and Supriya Joshi. Vineeth also talked about bad air quality in Mumbai, likening it to 'smoking 2.9 cigarettes a day' and making a joke that it would save smokers Rs 60 per day.

The India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, asked a contestant a question that wasn't originally his in an episode of India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. This sparked major backlash, leading to several FIRs against the panel, the cancellation of the show, and suspension of all upcoming episodes. The FIRs were filed over accusations of promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate discussions during the public YouTube show.

The controversy spread beyond entertainment, resulting in the cancellation of comedian Samay Raina's India tour. The issue became so significant that Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had to address it publicly.