'Worst Culinary Experiment': Viral Pic Shows Swiss Version Of Gujarati Snack Dabeli

Odd food combinations have become the latest trend on the internet as people love to experiment and combine different dishes to create new ones. While some of these experiments are appreciated online, others are usually dubbed ridiculous. Now, the newest addition to this trend is a Swiss version of a Gujarati snack called Dabeli.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Kunal Sawardekar shared a picture of "Dabeli fondue" on Friday. As the name suggests, the fusion dish showed what appeared to be a potato curry mix in place of melted cheese. The dish was served alongside bits of crisp bread.

In the caption, Mr Sawardekar wrote, "Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy - we haven't been at war with another country since 1815. India: Let us test your commitment to that principle."

Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy - we haven't been at war with another country since 1815



India: Let us test your commitment to that principle pic.twitter.com/f98H9NPv0c — Kunal Sawardekar (@smugdekar) September 30, 2022

Dabeli in Gujarati stands for 'pressed'. It is basically a desi sandwich which is made by mixing boiled potatoes, special Dabeli masala and stuffing them within a bun or a pav. It is generally served with tamarind chutney, roasted peanuts and pomegranate.

Mr Sawardekar's tweet soon got over 1,800 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some were simply left disgusted by the idea of "Dabeli fondue", others said that they wouldn't mind trying the fusion dish.

"And here I was thinking dumplings baked into a pizza was the worst culinary experiment," wrote one user. "I have to admit: I think I would enjoy this Dabeli fondue," added another.

A third said, "Fondue? I'm all up for food culture fusion but you have to stop somewhere," while a fourth jokingly commented, "I see u and raise you one pav bhaji fondue".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a bizarre food combination has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video showing a man serving butter chicken ice cream with green chutney had left social media users disgusted.

The clip was shared by Instagram food blogger Foodvoodindia. The caption of the post informed that the butter chicken ice cream is served at Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi.