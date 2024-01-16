'World's Ugliest Lawn': Australian Woman Wins Bizarre Competition Backed By Hollywood Star

Kathleen Murray from Tasmania, claims victory in The World's Ugliest Lawn contest.

Kathleen Murray, a woman from Tasmania, Australia, has emerged victorious in the unique competition known as the "World's Ugliest Lawn." Her dry yellow grass, drooping plants, and divots dug by rats, previously seen as unsightly, are now recognized for their water-saving abilities. Originating in drought-affected Sweden, the contest has gained international popularity, encouraging people globally to appreciate natural, unmanicured lawns and prioritize water conservation.

As the champion of the competition, Kathleen Murray received a second-hand brown T-shirt generously donated by the 2023 winner. The shirt proudly bears the inscription: "Proud owner of The World's Ugliest Lawn."

As reported by news.com.au, the competition started as a local contest on Sweden's Gotland island. Its purpose is to emphasize the significance of saving water and discourage the use of water to maintain green and lush lawns. The region frequently faces drought and water supply problems due to its geographical challenges in storing groundwater.

Speaking to the ABC, Ms Murray said her entry was helped by three wild bandicoots who've taken over her property, decimating the greenery.

"I call them my wildlife of mass destruction, my WMDs," she said.

"I used to think they'd invaded my lawn but then I realised they'd actually liberated me from ever having to mow it ever again."

The global competition was initiated with support from American actor and environmental advocate Shailene Woodley.

Known for her roles in the 2014 film "The Fault in Our Stars" and the HBO TV series "Big Little Lies," Ms Woodley played a key role in launching the international challenge.

"This challenge is a great way to influence people to use less water," she said.