World's Shortest Man Regains Guinness World Record Title After A Decade

The world's shortest man has reclaimed his Guinness World Record title - 10 years after the first time he won it. Edward Nino Hernandez, of Colombia, measures 72.10 cm - around 2 feet and 4 inches tall. On Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced that Mr Hernandez had been awarded the title of the shortest living man who is mobile. The title was awarded to coincide with his 34th birthday celebrations.

"After turning 34 on 10 May, Edward can now begin his new year of age with a fantastic new record title; one that he achieved with a height of 72.10 cm (2 ft 4.3938 in) tall," Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Mr Hernandez suffers from a condition known as hypothyroidism, which stunted his growth.

The certificate of the world's shortest man was awarded to Mr Hernandez in his hometown of Bogota before quarantine and social distancing guidelines were imposed. His family and his Orthopedist were by his side during the ceremony.

"I can achieve everything I set my mind to. Everything is possible... Size and height don't matter!" he says. "I want people to meet who I truly am: small in size, big in heart!"

Mr Hernandez was originally crowned the world's shortest living man in 2010. Six months later, Khagendra Thapa Magar broke the record at 2 feet, 2.41 inches tall. Mr Magar died in January this year.

Edward Nino Hernandez then regained the title of the world's shortest man.