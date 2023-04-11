World's Most Expensive Sandwich Returns To New York Eatery For Grilled Cheese Day

Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A New York restaurant announced a $214 plate of sandwich certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th).

The Quintessential Grilled Cheese will be back on the menu for a brief period, according to Serendipity 3, a New York restaurant known for its lavish concoctions.

Announcing the news on its social media account, the restaurant posted, "We are bringing back yet another Guinness World Record-winning dish for a limited time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering "The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich," which achieved the Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214."

"The sandwich is filled with thick slices of rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, made in Southern Italy from the milk of the Podolica cow, who grazes free-range, feeding on strongly aromatic grasses such as fennel, licorice, juniper, laurel bay, and wild strawberries, infusing the milk with these sweet aromatic perfumes. There are only about 25,000 of these special cows, and they only lactate during May and June, making this cheese one of the finest and rarest in the world."

As per the eatery, a 48-hour notice is required to order this delicious over-the-top sandwich.

According to Guinness World Records, the Quintessential Grilled Cheese is served on two pieces of French Pullman champagne bread, which is made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible gold flakes, with white truffle butter, and the very rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. The sandwich is served with South African lobster tomato bisque as a dipping sauce.