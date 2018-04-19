World's Most Dedicated Wedding Photographer Hangs From Tree To Click Pics Who knew you needed to be an acrobat also to be a photographer!

A hilarious video posted on Twitter shows a couple's wedding photoshoot. And while such shoots are common these days, what makes this video interesting is the photographer they've picked and his ability to go great lengths for a good photo. The clip shows him hanging from a tree to get the best angle for the couple's picture. What's funnier is how he has to hand his camera to the groom so he can safely jump off the tree.



"When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure," says the tweet accompanying the video.

When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/aFtnrFtTf7 - Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2018

Well, who knew you needed to be an acrobat also to be a photographer! The video has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter so far.



"He could be Spiderman for all we know. After all Spider-Man was also a photographer," comments one Twitter user. "See Avengers we have original Spiderman," comments another.



In case you're wondering what else goes on behind-the-scenes for that perfect picture, check out these



