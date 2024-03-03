Sudarsan Pattnaik's 50-Foot Tiger Sculpture Roars For Wildlife Conservation

The 50-foot tiger sculpture created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, the acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, celebrated World Wildlife Day in a mesmerising way in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. As part of the Tadoba Festival 2024, Mr Pattnaik sculpted an awe-inspiring 50-foot-long sand depiction of a tiger nestled within a lush forest.

"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I present my 50ft long #Tiger SandArt at #Chandrapur district in #Maharashtra, during the #TadobaFestival2024," Mr Pattnaik captioned the post while sharing it on X, formerly Twitter.

This impressive artwork not only showcased his exceptional talent but also emphasised the pressing need to safeguard the planet's wildlife.

World Wildlife Day, observed annually on March 3, aims to raise awareness about the diverse life forms on Earth.

The day also sheds light on the numerous challenges wildlife faces today, including massive deforestation that endangers their shelters, climate change, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

These challenges underscore the crucial importance of wildlife in upholding ecological equilibrium and preserving biodiversity.

At the Tadoba Festival 2024, Mr Pattnaik's sand art went beyond mere artistic expression; it served as a wake-up call to action.