World Wide Web Turns 30: Netizens Remember Early Days Of The Web

From Netscape to Ask Jeeves to Limewire, there was a lot on the web from the '90s and early 2000s that we have forgotten.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 12, 2019 15:26 IST
Twitter users celebrate 30 years of World Wide Web with old pics and nostalgic tweets.


The World Wide Web was born on this day in 1989. It was on March 12, 1989, that Tim Berners-Lee, working for Europe's physics lab CERN, proposed a decentralised system of information management. That marked the birth of the World Wide Web - today abbreviated as simply 'the web'- that billions around the world use to access the Internet. Today, as people around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, they also remember it in its early years. In fact, Google's special doodle for World Wide Web's birthday was also a reminder of what things were like in the beginning.

From Netscape to Ask Jeeves to Limewire, there was a lot on the web from the '90s and early 2000s that we have forgotten. So take a trip down the memory lane with these tweets, as netizens reminisce about the early days of the World Wide Web:

One user even shared a pic of his first modem

The World Wide Web, designed by Tim Berners-Lee, was initially dubbed by his supervisor as "vague but exciting". On Monday, to mark its 30th anniversary, Mr Berners-Lee said that the World Wide Web must emerge from "adolescence".

"If we give up on building a better Web now, then the Web will not have failed us. We will have failed the Web," he wrote.

"It's our journey from digital adolescence to a more mature, responsible and inclusive future".

Do you remember your first time using the World Wide Web? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

