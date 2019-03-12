World Wide Web Turns 30: Netizens Remember Early Days Of The Web

Twitter users celebrate 30 years of World Wide Web with old pics and nostalgic tweets.

The World Wide Web was born on this day in 1989. It was on March 12, 1989, that Tim Berners-Lee, working for Europe's physics lab CERN, proposed a decentralised system of information management. That marked the birth of the World Wide Web - today abbreviated as simply 'the web'- that billions around the world use to access the Internet. Today, as people around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, they also remember it in its early years. In fact, Google's special doodle for World Wide Web's birthday was also a reminder of what things were like in the beginning.

From Netscape to Ask Jeeves to Limewire, there was a lot on the web from the '90s and early 2000s that we have forgotten. So take a trip down the memory lane with these tweets, as netizens reminisce about the early days of the World Wide Web:

The world is celebrating #WorldWideWeb Turing 30yrs today..... I still remember the painful #dialup connection to open an email, or playing chess in slow broadband. And now we see live streaming in 4G's and Wi-Fi ........ — G.S.Sabareesh (@gss380) March 12, 2019

Happy birthday to the World Wide Web! Remember the first time I ‘Asked Jeeves'. Mind blown. — Ellen O'Hara (@EllenMaryO) March 5, 2019

Today the World Wide Web is 30! 🥳 I used it first to do some family history research I remember. #Web30 — Trudie Davidson (@Trudie_Davidson) March 12, 2019

Today, 30 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee introduced us to this crazy noise. Once you ground your teeth for 5 to 10 minutes of frustration (or went off to make coffee), you could Ask Jeeves to help you 😂 Happy birthday to the World Wide Web 🌍 #WWW30https://t.co/jQqHFftVi3 — Tanya Schrader (@Tanya_Schrader) March 12, 2019

happy birthday to #WorldWideWeb#InternetTurns30#Internet . still remember the days of the 512k dialup modern. that waiting and that sound. how far we have come — Karthic Sinnadurai (@karthic180) March 12, 2019

The world is celebrating #WorldWideWeb Turing 30yrs today..... I still remember the painful #dialup connection to open an email, or playing chess in slow broadband. And now we see live streaming in 4G's and Wi-Fi ........ — G.S.Sabareesh (@gss380) March 12, 2019

One user even shared a pic of his first modem

The World Wide Web, designed by Tim Berners-Lee, was initially dubbed by his supervisor as "vague but exciting". On Monday, to mark its 30th anniversary, Mr Berners-Lee said that the World Wide Web must emerge from "adolescence".

"If we give up on building a better Web now, then the Web will not have failed us. We will have failed the Web," he wrote.

"It's our journey from digital adolescence to a more mature, responsible and inclusive future".

Do you remember your first time using the World Wide Web? Let us know in the comments section below.