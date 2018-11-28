World, Say Hello To Sonakshi Sinha's 'New Baby' - A Puppy Named Bronze

Sonakshi Sinha's puppy, Bronze, is winning hearts on Instagram

You have Sonakshi Sinha to thank for lifting your mid-week blues with adorable pictures of her "new baby" and the cutest member to the Sinha household - a beautiful little puppy. About two hours ago, the Dabangg actress took to Instagram to share three pictures of Bronze, introducing him as the newest member of the Sinha household - and we're sure these pics will brighten up your day.

While one picture shows Bronze smiling for the camera, another shows him sleeping peacefully on top of Sonakshi. Take a look:

Isn't he the cutest?

Since being shared just a couple of hours ago, the post has already collected over 72,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Bronze has definitely received a warm welcome from Sonakshi's fans and followers, with many commenting on the pictures to ooh and ah over the puppy.

"Omg he is so cute," writes one person, adding heart emojis to the comment. "He is sooooo cute," says another. A third wonders whether Bronze is a Rottweiler or a German Shepherd.

Sonakshi also took to her Instagram stories to share two videos of the playful puppy. "Say hello to my new baby bronzey," she wrote on the first video. Watch it below:

Sonakshi Sinha is a dog lover and had a pet dog named Nancy for 14 years. She has also campaigned for PETA in the past, urging everyone to adopt dogs instead of shopping for them.

In the mood for more delightful puppy pictures? We suggest you check out these photos cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Coco and Puppinder Singh (you can thank us later!)