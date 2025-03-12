World Kidney Day: Experts Discuss Kidney Health, Processed Foods, And Obesity

On World Kidney Day, experts warn that consuming processed foods and dealing with obesity can significantly harm your kidneys. Research shows that eating ultra-processed foods increases the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). These foods are packed with artificial additives, added sugars, refined carbs, unhealthy fats, and sodium but low in essential nutrients.

Dr Pratichi Kadam Pillai, Consultant - Paediatric Nephrology, Surya Hospitals, states that "With the turn of the century, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity have come to the forefront. Development of obesity is due to economic expansion, mechanised transportation, rise of sedentary behaviour and switch to processed foods and high-calorie meals. Avoiding obesity keeps all our organs healthy, including kidneys. Obesity causes hypertension and diabetes, which can contribute to kidney disease. However, obesity by itself can also affect the kidneys."

"There is enough scientific proof that obesity alone can cause chronic kidney disease to progress. Obesity-related chronic inflammation and abnormal lipid metabolism contribute to kidney cell destruction. Children who are severely obese have elevated indicators of early renal damage. It is particularly important to reduce the prevalence of obesity from the initial stages of life. Healthy weight can be reached or maintained by adopting good lifestyle habits, such as a healthy eating plan, getting regular physical activity, limiting screen time, and getting enough sleep."

To keep your kidneys healthy, focus on consuming whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Stay hydrated, exercise regularly, and manage stress to reduce your risk of kidney disease.

"It is important to eat a healthy diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and fibre. There must be limited intake of saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium. Packaged foods which are high in sodium and preservatives have become a common cause of kidney stones," said Dr Pratichi.

Interventions for reducing obesity may help postpone the onset or stop the progression of kidney disease. One of the strategies to lessen the morbidity of obesity-related kidney problems is early detection and prompt action. This is highlighted in the theme of World Kidney Day 2025 - Are your kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health.

Dr Himanshu Shekhar, Medical Director, SCI International Hospital, also advises controlling the body weight for a healthy kidney.

"Carrying extra weight forces kidneys to work harder, potentially leading to damage. Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, the leading causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD)," said Dr Himanshu.

"Even without diabetes or high blood pressure, obesity can increase CKD risk and accelerate its progression. Obesity is linked to higher prevalence of urinary albumin excretion, nephrolithiasis, and an increased risk of developing CKD and progressing to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD)," Dr Himanshu further mentioned.