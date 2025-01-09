World Hindi Day 2025: Date, History, And Its Distinction From National Hindi Day

Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world after Mandarin Chinese and English. A few reports suggest there are over 600 million Hindi speakers worldwide. World Hindi Day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas, aims to raise awareness about the language, promote its use, and celebrate the contributions of scholars and writers in this language.

To increase the importance of Hindi around the world, every year on 10 January, World Hindi Day is celebrated. At the same time, every year, 14 September is celebrated as National Hindi Day.

World Hindi Day 2025: Significance

The day serves as a platform to celebrate and promote using Hindi in various spheres. Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world after Mandarin Chinese and English, spoken by 600 million people across the world.

World Hindi Day aims to raise awareness about the language, promote its use, and celebrate the contributions of scholars and writers in this language.

World Hindi Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Hindi Day 2025 is "A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride." The purpose of which is to promote the use of the Hindi language for linguistic and international exchange.

What is the difference between National and World Hindi Day?

Hindi Day is celebrated twice a year, National Hindi Day on 14 September and World Hindi Day on 10 January. National Hindi Day is a celebration of the recognition of Hindi as the official language of India, which is celebrated to commemorate the declaration of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. At the same time, the purpose of World Hindi Day is to promote Hindi internationally. This day is dedicated to strengthening the identity of Hindi and promoting its promotion across the world.