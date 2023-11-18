World Cup Final 2023: Fans React As Richard Kettleborough Named On-Field Umpire For India vs Australia

India vs Australia World Cup Final 2023 kicks off at 2 pm IST.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Englishmen Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth for the upcoming World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This announcement has stirred a sense of unease among Indian fans as Kettleborough has performed umpire duties in some of the most heartbreaking losses involving Team India. He was one of the umpires in all the previous ICC events in which the Men in Blue lost in the knockout round, including the Semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2015, in which India lost to Australia.

So naturally, as soon as it was announced that Richard Kettleborough would stand as one of the on-field umpires in the much-awaited World Cup clash, Indian cricket enthusiasts shared their fear on social media. "Hey Bhagwan (Oh god), why is this guy still here in India? He should have left with the English team by now, right?" wrote one user on X. "I was having a good day until I found out that this guy (Kettleborough) will be umpiring in the finals," said another X user.

Hey Bhagwan, why is this guy still here in India? He should have left with the English team by now, right? 😉#RichardKettleborough#INDvsAUS#WorldcupFinal#NarendraModiStadiumpic.twitter.com/vMh9pYcmcg — Sann (@san_x_m) November 17, 2023

I was having a good day until I found out that this guy will be umpiring in the finals pic.twitter.com/WfB8dWapiR — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) November 17, 2023

"Deport Richard Kettleborough immediately," jokingly wrote a third user. "ICC doesn't have any better umpire than Richard Kettleborough or what. This guy is always there in our heartbreaks," added another.

Deport Richard Kettleborough immediately😬 — Sathish Reddy (@Sathish_Reddyy) November 17, 2023

Several users also shared memes and gifs to express their fear and concerns about the possibility of a "panoti", a term used to describe bad luck or jinx.

Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire in World Cup final pic.twitter.com/8w08TxFVBI — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) November 17, 2023

Indians : we will win world cup meanwhile : Richard Kettleborough pic.twitter.com/tPgh9LKkDn — Dr.j (@Doctorsaab117) November 17, 2023

Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire in World Cup final

Fans -#WorldcupFinalpic.twitter.com/FkfekXNy0g — Oldhood Humour (@OldhoodHumour) November 17, 2023

For the unversed, Kettleborough has been one of the umpires in all of India's knockout losses in ICC events since 2014. He officiated the Final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 in which India lost to Sri Lanka, the Semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup in which India lost to Australia, Semi-final of 2016 T20 World Cup in which India lost to West Indies, Final of Champions Trophy in 2017 in which India lost to Pakistan and in semi-final of 2019 ODI World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand.

On Sunday, Kettleborough, along with Richard Illingworth, will stand as on-field umpires in the World Cup clash between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Among other officials for the grand finale is Joel Wilson of Trinidad and Tobago, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), and match referee Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe).

The India vs Australia World Cup final 2023 will be available to stream free on Disney+ Hotstar via mobile app, web browser, or even a Smart TV. The grand finale is also being broadcast by Star Sports Network. The match kicks off at 2 pm IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 1:30 pm IST.