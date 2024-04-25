'Work From Traffic': Video Of Woman Attending Online Meeting On Scooter Goes Viral

The clip shared on X on Tuesday, has accumulated over 200 views.

Bengaluru has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments - a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital - can be found all over the internet. Now in another such instance, an X user shared a video of a woman engaging in an online meeting while seemingly stuck in traffic. The clip caught the attention of several social media users.

In the video, the woman is seen seated on her scooter with a mobile device in hand. As the clip zooms in on the phone screen, it becomes clear that the woman is engaged in an online meeting. The camera then pans towards the traffic, revealing a lengthy gridlock along the road. "Work from traffic. Just a normal day in bangalore," reads the text on the clip.

Watch the video below:

The clip shared on the microblogging site on Tuesday, has accumulated over 200 views. The instance yet again highlights the evolving nature of work, the increasing reliance on digital platforms, and the challenges of balancing professional commitments with the demands of everyday life. In the past year, several such instances have surfaced online.

Also read | IIT Bombay Alumnus Recalls His Struggles At College, Shares What Saved His Life

Earlier this year, a video of a man attending a Zoom meeting on a laptop while riding a scooter reignited a debate on work-life balance and long work hours. The clip shared by 'Peak Bengaluru' handle on X showed the man with his laptop on his lap while navigating a busy stretch of a road.

The video caused a huge debate on the social media platform about responsible driving and safe commuting habits. It even caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police. Reacting to it, the police asked the user to mention exact location details.

A few months ago, videos from Bengaluru also showed someone working on a laptop inside a cinema hall and a woman hooked onto her computer riding a pillion on a bike.