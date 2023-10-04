'Won Most Idiot Person Award': Woman Mistakes Superglue For Eye Drops

Jennifer Eversole shared her story on social media and the video is goin viral.

The internet is a strange place, where information flows freely, connecting people from all corners of the globe. Yet, within this vast expanse, you'll find content that's bizarre and unexpected, especially videos. One such clip gaining traction is that of a woman who is talking about how she ended up in the emergency room after mistaking a bottle of superglue for her eye drops. The woman, Jennifer Eversole, belongs to Santa Rosa, California and first shared her ordeal on TikTok.

Woman mistakes super glue for eye drops pic.twitter.com/Ca50qiDTjc — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) October 2, 2023

According to an old report in People Magazine, the incident took place in June this year. The clip later appeared on other social media platforms and are against going viral now.

"Well, I've gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award," the woman is heard saying in the clip, which has been viewed nearly 2.5 lakh times. "My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they're the same size bottle and I wasn't paying attention and now my eye's glued shut."

Ms Eversole recalls that she "felt an intense burning, really bad burning, it felt hot".

"And then I shut my eye really fast," she further says. "And I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it didn't get on my eyeball that much. And maybe it wouldn't have glued my eyes shut if I hadn't shut them, but I don't know what would have happened. It could have been worse."

People said the woman was brought to the emergency ward by an ambulance where the doctors used numbing eye drops and were able to pry her eye open. She then learned she had scratches on her eye and blurred vision and would have to keep it covered until it healed.

Mr Eversole later clarified that the mistake happened after using the superglue to apply her daughter's press-on nails, as per the outlet.

"My mistake is that I didn't put it away afterwards and I remember thinking, 'I should probably put that away so that nobody mistakes those as eye drops,' which is exactly what happened," she was quoted as saying by People.

She later shared an update on TikTok that after visiting an ophthalmologist, her eye was "healing nicely".

What to do if you get glue in your eye?

All About Vision says vapours and harsh scents given off by products like nail glue, superglue and eyelash glue can cause the eyes to water and feel irritated. And if the substance gets into the eye itself, it can be dangerous for your vision.

Such a scenario only temporarily impact vision, but in some situations, the patient will require medical attention to ensure proper care.