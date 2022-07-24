Woman's Hilarious Conversation With Uber Driver During Delhi Rains Leaves Internet In Splits

The post hasgarnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets.

Texting a cab driver is mostly straightforward, but for some people, it can end up being unintentionally hilarious. And this is what happened with a Twitter user, a woman named Ria Kasliwal, when she replied to a text from her Uber driver.

Taking to social media Ms Kasliwal shared a screenshot of her exchange with her cab driver. She said that when it was heavily raining in Delhi, she used the message feature of the Uber app to tell the driver where she needed to be dropped off.

This simple text turned into a hilarious conversation between the Twitter user and the driver, who responded by saying, "Iss mausam mein (In this weather)"

Take a look at the post below:

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

The chat between the two didn't end here as the driver also went on to say "Kya karun. Mann nahi karta. (What to do. I don't feel like it)" when Ms Kasliwal asked if he was arriving at the location to pick her up.

The screenshot was shared on Thursday and since it has garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets. Internet users were quick to react. One user wrote, "He is a whole entire mood!" Another said, "Uber people livin' the life." "Hilarious...The guy is totally in a whole another universe," commented third.

Also Read | US Police Shoot 15-Foot-Long Pet Snake That Was Wrapped Around Owner's Neck

Meanwhile, the internet is filled with such hilarious content. A while back a techie came up with a hilarious idea to create buzz on LinkedIn. Nitesh Yadav, a software engineer, suggested bringing mothers to the salary negotiation table, using the hashtag #underrated_skill_in_tech. "Can I bring my mother on salary negotiation call? She can definitely make better deal," Mr Yadav said in his post, a screenshot of his tweet.

This question divided social media. While some were amused by the idea, others called it "outrageously silly".



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)