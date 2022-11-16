Woman Who Married Rag Doll Says Relationship 'Hanging By A Thread'

Meirivone Rocha Moraes married the rag doll in December last year.

A woman in Brazil, who claims to have married a rag doll, has said their relationship is "hanging by a thread" accusing her husband of cheating on her, according to a report in Daily Star. Thirty-seven-year-old Meirivone Rocha Moraes is set to celebrate her one-year anniversary with the rag doll named Marcelo who she married in December last year. But she was left heartbroken after seeing her handmade husband sneaking into a motel with another woman, the outlet further said.

Ms Moraes had made headlines last year after opening up about her romance with Marcelo, made by mother for her due to her complaints about being single with no one to dance with.

Ms Moraes talks about the trouble in her married like in a TikTok video, which according to Daily Star has been viewed 1.6 million times.

"I found out through a friend who told me that she saw Marcelo entering a motel with another woman while I was hospitalised for three nights and three days with Marcelinho, our son, who had a virus," she said in the video, according to the outlet.

"At first, I thought she was lying, but then I started looking through his phone and I saw the conversations, which made me sure he was cheating," the woman further said.

Ms Moraes said her husband "kept denying everything" but said he still loves her and begged for forgiveness.

She has also posted a number of photos on Instagram that show the couple in happy times. In one of the posts, Ms Moraes said this marriage is "difficult to understand but there is a lot of love involved".

