Woman Uses ChatGPT For Viral Room Makeover, Showcases Stunning Results: "AI Is Brilliant"

Kamya Gupta, an Indian business owner and AI enthusiast, used Openai's Chatgpt as a virtual interior designer to transform her room. She documented the process in a social media video, showcasing how she collaborated with the chatbot to create a minimalist, cosy space with personal touches. The result was a huge hit online, captivating social media users with its unique blend of AI-driven design and personal flair.

Ms Gupta initiated the room makeover process by sending a simple message to Chatgpt, asking it to act as her interior designer. From there, the AI tool helped her generate ideas, suggest layouts, and provide decorating tips to create her dream space.

"Honestly, this is insane. A thought that had been in my mind for years came to life just through a conversation. As an AI enthusiast, I got to explore and learn so many new features just by being curious. Doing this for my parents, getting the best reaction, having all my core memories up and finally having my chill spot, I'm thankful and scared of AI at the same time," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Ms Gupta asked Chatgpt for suggestions on repainting her wall to match her wooden flooring while creating an eclectic space filled with frames. The AI recommended earthy tones to complement the flooring, prompting her to seek further guidance from the chatbot throughout the project.

As her room design evolved, Chatgpt provided input on various elements, including wall layout, art placement, and decorative additions like neon signage. Ms Gupta shared screenshots of her desired furniture and lighting, which the AI helped incorporate into a mockup, bringing her vision to life.

The video concluded with Ms Gupa surprising her parents with the newly decorated room, and they were visibly astonished by the stunning transformation.

Her AI-driven room makeover project went viral on social media, with many users praising the creative and practical application of AI in home decor. One user wrote, "Gal, you used Chatgpt the right way..and might I say it became your interior designer ..credit goes to you for such good execution."

A second commented, "Kudos to you for your patience and it's good to watch people use AI smartly instead of jumping on to ChatGPT for ghibli." A third said, "The best use of AI I've seen in a while."