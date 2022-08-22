Woman Shocked To Find Forehead Skin Looking Like Plastic, Claims She Slept Under Sun

Ms Murad's entire face began peeling leaving her covered in different patches of tanned and pink skin.

A 25-year-old woman who fell asleep in the sun for 30 minutes was left horrified after her forehead skin was left looking like plastic.

Beautician Sirin Murad was on a holiday in Bulgaria when she fell asleep outside in the 21 degrees celsius sunshine with no sunscreen on. She woke up from her 30-minute nap by the pool with a slightly sore, red face but didn't think much of it and continued relaxing during her time off. However, the next day her skin became so tight that when she furrowed her eyebrows it looked like plastic, the Independent reported.

After discussing the burn with her family, the 25-year-old from the United Kingdom decided not to go to the doctor because she didn't think it would get any worse. But as days went on, Ms Murad's entire face began peeling, leaving her covered in different patches of tanned and pink skin.

Also Read | Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is "Convinced India Will Be A Leader In Electric Vehicles"

As per Wales Online, Ms Murad said, "At first it really didn't feel like anything - it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it."

"It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn't hurt and I felt much better. Weirdly, my skin is great now! It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed," she added.

Following the painful experience, Ms Murad is now keen on spreading awareness of the importance of sunscreen. "No matter how much you think your that you'll be fine or that your skin will not burn, always apply sunscreen!" she said as per the outlet.

Also Read | British Envoy Meets Manchester United Fan At Temple, Then This Happens

This incident took place last month and since Ms Murad's skin has cleared with only a few patches of discolouration on her cheeks. However, her case could have been worse, with severe sunburns significantly increasing the risk of melanoma, which is the most dangerous type of skin cancer.