Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is 'Convinced India Will Be A Leader In Electric Vehicles'

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and he often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. In his latest tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman reshared a video of a man who built an electric jeep at his home.

Mr Mahindra on Saturday responded to a job request on Twitter. A Gowtham, a young man from Keezhad in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, shared a video of his battery-operated jeep on social media and wrote, "Please offer me a job sir". In the clip, Mr Gowtham demonstrated that the jeep is built such that its front and back wheels can be controlled separately.

This is why I'm convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people's passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.' May Gowtham & his ‘tribe' flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him. https://t.co/xkFg3SX509 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2022

Anand Mahindra took notice of Mr Gowtham's video and retweeted it. Impressed by the car, he even asked the president of Mahindra & Mahindra's Head of Automotive Product Development, R Velusamy, to get in touch with the young man.

In the caption, the industrialist wrote, "This is why I'm convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people's passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage 'tinkering.' May Gowtham & his 'tribe' flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him."

Since being shared, Mr Gowtham's video has garnered over 249,000 views. Internet users praised Mr Mahindra's gesture of reaching out to Mr Gowtham.

One user wrote, "Really appreciate how you encourage at the grassroots levels." Another said, "America also became an economic superpower because its ecosystem put merit & brains over mere college degrees (which are important too). Fantastic gesture, sir."

A third added, "Har Ghar Scientist! Especially in rural areas, where financially underprivileged but passionate ones are stretched to perform the impossible with too many constraints," while a fourth commented, "We are not short of talent, all we need is encouragement and right opportunity, thank you @anandmahindra".

